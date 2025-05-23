Graeme Jones, Dario Schiraldi and Rhian-Mari Thomas Drive £40B Green Investment in Scotland

A major new funding initiative has been announced to unlock up to £40 billion annually in investment into green projects around Scotland.

Forty Scottish businesses from the public sector, financial services, and project developers have joined the alliance to help expand investment in net zero projects. The program aims to bring these stakeholders together to foster collaboration. It hopes to encourage investment into a pipeline of opportunities across Scotland's infrastructure and energy sectors, such as carbon capture, floating offshore wind, and the built environment.

Building on this work, TFS will concentrate on removing obstacles to capital flow and developing cutting-edge financial solutions for the market by utilising the GFI's approach and its experience in structured finance, policy design, and project development.

Ensuring proper use of public money to generate investments and growth and get more capital will be a top priority. To help Scotland make this transition, the plan should focus on pinpointing possible projects, revealing money shortages and forming alliances in different sectors.

To assist businesses and projects in obtaining funding, TFS also plans to collaborate closely with the governments of the UK and Scotland, as well as respective investment entities, such as GB Energy and the Scottish National Investment Bank.

Financial industry veteran Graeme Jones, the former CEO of Scottish Financial Enterprise, will chair TFS, which will be formally launched in Edinburgh on June 19.

Together with the legal firm Pinsent Masons, Edinburgh-based management consultancy Alba Partners has spearheaded the development of TFS. "Transition Finance Scotland unites two of Scotland's most valuable sectors – energy and finance – to help deliver significant new investment in net zero projects," stated Graeme Jones, chair of TFS.

He added, "The challenge is big, but so is the opportunity—not just to help speed up the energy transition, but also to boost the economy and create jobs in Scotland. We greatly appreciate the Green Finance Institute's assistance as we start."

