Golf-X set to tee off in Ayr as new entertainment venue prepares to open

A "revolutionary" new sports entertainment venue is set to launch in Ayrshire next month, promising to “completely transform” the social scene in the area.

Sign up to our Golf newsletter – Regular news stories and round-ups from around Scotland direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Situated in the heart of Ayr town centre at 11-13 Arthur Street, Golf-X will combine state-of-the-art golf and darts simulators with outstanding dining and an exceptional bar concept when it opens to the public on Saturday April 12.

Bosses have invested a six-figure sum in transforming the venue into a one-of-a-kind entertainment space, complete with two world-leading Trackman Golf Simulators, three premium digital darts oches and a stylish 80-seater bar area for guests to explore.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

What’s more, the venue will also boast an extensive bar menu following a significant kitchen investment, as well as an exclusive 40-cover restaurant that will specialise in serving up mouthwatering steak frites and chateaubriand sharing plates.

Golf-X co-founders Scott Hannah (L) and Cristiano Simeone (R)

Cristiano Simeone, co-founder of Golf-X, said: “Golf-X is set to revolutionise Ayr’s social scene, bringing a completely new and exciting entertainment experience to the area.

“We wanted to create a venue that blends cutting-edge sports technology with a vibrant, social atmosphere - something that simply doesn’t exist here yet.

“We’ve created a really unique space which we believe people in Ayrshire are really going to enjoy, whether they are avid sports fans or are just out for a social gathering with friends.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Our golf simulators seat up to ten people, while our dart bays can host up to six, so whether you want to come along and perfect your skills or simply have a great time with your friends over some brilliant food and drinks, then this will be the place to be.”

Golf-X is set to open in Ayr town centre next month

The venue will offer a range of unique features, with dark paneling, brown leather booth seating, high-top tables and multiple TV screens for broadcasting live sports, as well as plenty of space for guests to enjoy both games nights and social gatherings.

What’s more, bosses have also unveiled plans to launch an outdoor beer garden at the rear of the venue in the spring, providing even more space for guests to socialise.

Cristiano continued: “We believe Golf-X is really going to be a gamechanger for Ayrshire and beyond.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"People are looking for something different when they go out now. They want more than just a meal or a few drinks - they want an experience.

“Golf-X is all about giving people a new way to socialise, whether that’s through a round of virtual golf, a game of interactive darts, or just enjoying great food and drinks in a buzzing atmosphere.

“We’re bringing something totally fresh that’s going to transform the social scene in Ayr, and we can’t wait for people to come and experience it for themselves.”

The new venue is set to create around 30 jobs for the area, with Golf-X currently hiring for a variety of roles, including front-of-house, supervisors, bar managers and a range of kitchen positions, including senior chefs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

To find out more, or to submit your CV, email: [email protected]