Global expertise to accelerate historic property firm’s growth

Fast-rising entrepreneur to bolster Simpson & Marwick’s expansion strategy

A dynamic new addition to a renowned Scottish solicitor estate agency’s leadership team is bringing with him a record of explosive success from one of the world’s most competitive real estate markets.

Calum White, the Edinburgh-born founder of Dubai-based agency White & Co has joined Simpson & Marwick as Director of Growth & Innovation. Since launching his own business in 2021, Calum has grown it to a team of 420 with a projected turnover exceeding £60 million – a remarkable milestone for a company not yet five years old.

In that short time, White & Co has earned major industry recognition, including the Dubai People’s Choice – Enterprise Brokerage award from Bayut (the UAE’s largest real estate portal), which is given to brokerages with over 200 agents, as well as being named as the number one Data-Driven Brokerage in Dubai by Property Monitor.

L-R Gary Wales, Calum White, Rob Aberdein and Sean Nicol

Calum’s appointment follows Simpson & Marwick’s recent return to legal services – an important milestone that re-established its solicitor credentials and enabled a rejoining of the ESPC. This combined legal and property offering positions the firm for long-term, integrated growth.

The 32-year-old will serve as a strategic advisor, channelling his experience from one of the fastest-scaling estate agencies in the Middle East into the ongoing development of Simpson & Marwick’s property services across Scotland.

He will also lead training sessions with the firm’s property team, focusing on instilling a culture of high performance, accountability and client-first delivery – key values that are central to the firm’s next phase of growth.

Calum said: “My ambition is to help create a new breed of estate agent in Scotland – one that ditches the autopilot mentality and puts customer delivery above all else.

Calum White, Director of Growth & Innovation

“I’ve seen how dynamic and fast-moving the Dubai market can be. That pace, that hunger, that focus on results – it’s exactly what the UK sector is missing. What excites me is that Simpson & Marwick isn’t afraid to rip up the rule book. There’s a genuine appetite here to do things better.”

While White & Co operates in a vastly different market, Calum believes the same guiding principles apply – no matter the postcode.

He added: “Whether you’re selling a high-rise apartment in Dubai or a family home in Gullane, the client still wants the same thing: someone who’ll work their socks off to get the best outcome.

“Too many agents treat listings like a box-ticking exercise. They get it online, make a few calls, then hope for the best. That’s not good enough. We need to bring back pride, ownership and urgency.”

Simpson & Marwick’s property division already has a strong track record of success – and Gary Wales, Simpson & Marwick’s Director of Property Services, believes that the team can continue to dial up performance and shift expectations.

He said: “The Scottish estate agency model has stood still for too long. Sellers are told to accept slow progress and vague promises. We’re not prepared to offer that. We want a service that is sharper, faster and delivers outcomes that clients can measure.”

The appointment of White will see him visit the UK regularly throughout the year, delivering training, supporting key hires and helping to develop Simpson & Marwick’s next generation of agents, with a view to fostering the similar growth mindset of his Dubai business.

Calum grew up in The Inch, Edinburgh and credits his early experience at another Scottish legal and property business, with shaping his passion for estate agency. It was there that he worked with his friend and mentor Sean Nicol, who now leads the Group’s property services division, alongside Wales.

Speaking of Calum’s success in Dubai, Sean said: “What Calum has achieved in a matter of years is exceptional. His focus on results, team performance and personal accountability is exactly what the UK property sector needs.

“Most importantly, he shares our view that estate agency should be a people-first business. We want every client to feel like they have someone in their corner, fighting for the best deal and giving regular, honest updates every step of the way.”

Calum’s appointment comes at an exciting point in time for the business as it expands its presence, including the recent opening of its new Union Street office in Aberdeen and appointment of Nikki Hempseed, one of the region’s most respected estate agents.

