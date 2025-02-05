Global demand for Angus therapist

An Angus therapist is expanding her business following international demand from people seeking support for mental health.

Kathleen Kettles from Kirriemuir qualified as a solution-focused Psychotherapist in 2003, progressing to a Reverse Therapist one year later.

Reverse Therapy teaches people to identify the triggers which prompt the brain to create symptoms such as fatigue and unexplained pain.

Throughout her career, Kathleen has held regular clinics nationwide, from Harley Street in London to Edinburgh, Dundee, Aberdeen, Orkney and Shetland. In 2006, she began offering online therapy to several overseas clients.

She has since supported over 2,000 clients across the UK and beyond, including the USA, Canada, Europe, Qatar, Saudia Arabia, Egypt and Australia, and supports around 90% of her clients online.

With over 20 years in practice, Kathleen is now launching a series of 10-week courses specialising in the main issues clients have sought help for over the last two decades. The first two focus on Depression and Anxiety (or a combination of both), followed by Coping with Grief and Loss and Overcoming Imposter Syndrome.

Each workbook is laid out so that it can be followed step by step over 10 weeks, or individuals can work through it at their own pace. The workbooks are downloadable and can be completed online or printed and filled out. They contain techniques and strategies to apply, as well as journal pages to record what worked and what feelings came up while working through the workbook.

Kathleen explained: “I’ve always been passionate about choice, giving people struggling with their mental health a wide range of ways to access help. Everyone deserves the opportunity to explore their feelings and develop coping skills in a way that feels comfortable for them.

"For some, it’s about one-to-one, in-person therapy; others thrive in group settings, and many feel they work best with their therapist remotely, in the comfort of their own homes. They still manage to learn new strategies and techniques and share often challenging aspects of their lives more easily.

“Launching the workbooks was the natural next step for my clients and my business. I’m hoping to build on the range of workbooks in the months ahead, from building self-esteem and navigating life transitions to stress management and building healthy relationships.”

While the workbooks may be enough to spark change and empowerment in someone’s life, Kathleen is also quick to point out that they are not a replacement for one-to-one therapy.

“It all comes down to personal choice and the needs of the individual. Unfortunately, for some people, one-to-one therapy is harder to access, but the workbooks can be a good starting point or a ‘top up’ for those wishing to learn more about helping themselves.”

Kathleen will also graduate with a BA (Hons) Social Sciences (Psychology) from the Open University later this year.

For more information about the workbooks and to contact Kathleen, visit the website.