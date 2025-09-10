Glen Tanar Estate invites couples to Autumn Wedding Open Day

This inspiring event will bring together over 20 of the North East’s finest wedding suppliers, from delicious tastings by Kate’s Bespoke Catering, Harry Fraser Catering, Hudson’s Catering and The Lunch Box Boys, to creative styling from Hays Flowers, Rustic Look, Marvelle Events and Deeside Vintage. Guests can also meet The Hoggs Photography, Love Laura Lane (cakes), Etiquette Bridal, Georgian Dress Hire, and enjoy entertainment from Coynach musicians and James Cooper Bagpiping. Bar services will be on show from 10 Dollar Shake, The Horses Tipple and Dutch Courage, with plenty more inspiration to discover on the day.

Couples will also be invited to explore the spectacular surroundings of Glen Tanar, Aberdeenshire, including the historic Victorian Ballroom, the peaceful trout loch and iconic bridge over the River Tanar – all recently featured on the new series of Love Is Blind UK. The charming Chapel of St Lesmo, just a short walk from the Ballroom, will also be open to view.

As part of the day, couples can also view the estate’s accommodation options. Glen Tanar offers seven beautifully appointed holiday cottages, providing the perfect base for wedding parties and guests to extend their celebrations in comfort and style.

Claire Bruce, Co-Chief Executive of Glen Tanar Estate, said: “From the first glimpse of the Ballroom to the finishing touches that make a wedding truly personal, Glen Tanar offers an unforgettable backdrop for life’s most important moments. Our Open Day is the perfect chance to picture your day here, meet our expert suppliers, and talk with our dedicated team.”

The event is free to attend but registration is required. Couples can secure their place by registering at https://bit.ly/glentanarweddingopenday

For more information, visit www.glentanar.co.uk or contact Stuart Rattray, Wedding and Events Coordinator at [email protected]

