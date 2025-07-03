Glen Scotia gifts bespoke 25 Year Old whisky to King Charles during royal visit to Campbeltown

In celebration of King Charles’ III visit to Campbeltown today (3 July 2025), multi award-winning distillery Glen Scotia presented The King with a bespoke bottling of its prized 25 Year Old single malt whisky.

Featuring a unique engraving which reads ‘To celebrate the royal visit of King Charles to Campbeltown 3rd July 2025’, the coveted expression, has received Platinum recognition six times in the San Francisco World Spirits Competition since 2018 and was specially created by Glen Scotia to mark the occasion of the royal visit to Scotland’s smallest whisky-producing region.

Once known as the whisky capital of the world, Campbeltown has seen a resurgence in recent years, with Glen Scotia at the heart of its whisky revival.

Iain McAlister, Glen Scotia distillery manager, said: “It’s a tremendous honour to welcome His Majesty to Campbeltown. His visit not only recognises the town’s historical significance, but also its vibrant whisky-making community.

“We are proud to gift The King a bespoke bottling of our 25 Year Old to celebrate this special moment, a whisky that reflects the depth of character and craftsmanship which define Glen Scotia and Campbeltown.”

The 25-year-old whisky presented to The King showcases Glen Scotia’s distinct coastal flavours. Gently matured in the finest American oak casks and finished in first-fill bourbon barrels, the exceptional single malt is a true reflection of the distillery’s traditional character and signature Campbeltown style.