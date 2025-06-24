Glasgow’s Open Water Rescue Charity celebrates donation for life-saving equipment

Open Water Rescue, a charity that provides support to the emergency services in the event of flooding, accidents in waterways, lakes and rivers in the greater Glasgow region, were delighted to receive a donation of £1,000 from the Morrisons Foundation.

The funding from the charitable arm of the supermarket has covered the costs of vital water safety equipment for the team of volunteers at Open Water Rescue.

Antony Coia, Secretary of Open Water Rescue said: "We applied for funding to support a ‘Community Water Rescue Equipment’ project, this project will support community groups throughout the Greater Glasgow Region.

“These groups all carry out different voluntary work and are all based on near or around waterways in the Greater Glasgow Region, the groups vary in work from litter picking, football clubs and youth groups.

Secretary Open Water Rescue Antony Coia, (middle) with staff at Lomo Watersports Glasgow launching the Community Water Rescue Equipment project.

“This water rescue equipment will provide the different community groups with equipment that can potentially be used in the instance of an accident on the waterways with their groups members or even a member of the public who requires assistance.

“This project would not have been possible without the support of the Morrisons Foundation, as well as the support of Lomo Watersports who provided the equipment."

Open Water Rescue is a voluntary water Search and Rescue Charity based in the Greater Glasgow Region. Working in Partnership OWR is registered on the Scottish Community Asset Register supporting the 999 Services, National and Local Authorities and various Government agencies, carrying out various activities including missing person searches.

