Glasgow M&S colleague shines at Marks & Start Parliamentary reception in London

Glasgow local, Frankie Fraser, was one of the 15 M&S young colleagues to attend the M&S and The King’s Trust Parliamentary Reception in the House of Commons back in November.

Frankie, from the Glasgow Fort store, has worked at M&S for over 2 years after enrolling in the Marks & Start scheme in 2022.

Marks & Start is an employability scheme run in partnership with The King’s Trust designed to help create a clear, accessible route into work – in retail or elsewhere – for young people who are at a disadvantage in their job hunt.

Upon finishing school, Frankie enrolled in college along with his friends, but soon found that after a year-long break, working in retail was something he’d longed to try out. After applying to the Marks & Starts programme in 2022, Frankie was accepted onto the 12-week programme and has quickly worked his way up to a Team Manager. He credits his growth in confidence as being a key part of his success, and always looks to pass on what he’s learnt to his younger colleagues at the Glasgow Fort store.

L-R: Stuart Machin CEO M&S, Daisy Smith from M&S Bury the Rock, Jessica Black from Metro Centre and Frankie Fraser from M&S Glasgow Fort

Launched in 2004, Marks & Start has supported over 12,000 young people facing barriers to work, through M&S’ partnership with The King’s Trust. Over the last 20 years, 1,330 young people across Scotland have been supported through the scheme, which is tried and tested to offer opportunities, with four out of five participants who have completed the scheme going on to secure a job at M&S. The programme equips young people with essential skills they need to navigate their first roles, from CV building and interview preparation through to money management. Working in the retail sector also helps them develop valuable transferable skills such as customer service, teamwork, and prioritisation. A strong foundation in these areas can pave the way for careers across a wide range of industries!

Frankie said of his experience: “The Marks & Start programme has always meant a great deal to me, not only because it’s a fantastic programme that offers so much to young people but because for me personally, it gave me a newfound confidence and self-assurance. As well as benefitting my working life, my growth in confidence has also helped me in my home-life which has been amazing. My advice to anyone that enrols into the Marks & Start programme is to enjoy it all. It’s a brilliant opportunity to grow yourself as a young individual and don’t be afraid to ask questions too, the M&S family is the best place to work and everyone is here to help, so put your all into it.”

Jennifer Hodgkinson, Store Manager at M&S Glasgow Fort said; “Frankie has been a wonderful addition to our team at M&S Glasgow Fort. His positive energy and willingness to learn have made a significant impact on our store. We're incredibly proud of his progress and look forward to supporting his continued growth."

Today, over half a million young people in the UK are unemployed but eager to work; yet new insight from M&S reveals that two thirds of young people still face barriers to employment*. Mental health is one of the biggest barriers for young people getting into work with one in three saying it’s a challenge.

Last year, M&S established its biggest every charity partnership with YoungMinds, which after its first year raised over £2 million to support young people, with a target to raise £5 million within three years.