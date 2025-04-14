Glasgow Fort announces Easter weekend opening hours and holiday fun for families
Whether you’re looking to stock up on Easter crafting supplies, treating the kids to a special meal out, or sampling some limited-edition Easter sweet treats, there is something for everyone looking to make the most of the long weekend and beyond.
The centre’s opening hours over the Easter weekend will be:
Good Friday (Friday 18th April): 10am – 10pm
Easter Saturday (Saturday 19th April): 9am – 7pm
Easter Sunday (Sunday 20th April): 10am – 6pm
Easter Monday (Monday 21st April): 10am – 10pm
Opening times at individual retailers may vary, so visitors are encouraged to check with specific venues ahead of their trip.
Phil Goodman, centre director at Glasgow Fort, said: “We know the Easter break is a cherished time for families to relax, reconnect and make lasting memories. That’s why we’re delighted to be hosting a wide range of exciting Easter activities and deals all in one destination, from offers on seasonal crafts to discounts and Easter-themed menus at some of our most popular restaurants.”
Easter fun to make the most of at Glasgow Fort includes:
Easter crafting essentials from Hobbycraft: Up your Easter craft game this year by making the most of a 50% discount on some supplies. From paint your own ceramics sets to paint by numbers, there’s something to keep all the little ones entertained on a rainy day.
Indulge in some Easter goodies at Frankie & Benny’s: Nothing says Easter like Cadbury Crème Eggs and Frankie & Benny’s have combined these with their cookie dough desserts for the ultimate sweet treat this Easter.
Try Stack and Still’s exclusive Easter pancakes: Combining Terry’s Chocolate Orange and classic Mini Eggs with honeycomb, hot fudge sauce and cream cheese frosting, these pancakes are not to be missed this Easter.
Free kids buffet at Pizza Hut: When you’re not snacking on chocolate eggs this Easter, treat your family to a meal at Pizza Hut, where kids get a free unlimited lunchtime buffet everyday until 3pm when you spend £10 on other food. Use the code KEF to claim the offer.
For more information and to plan your Easter trip to Glasgow Fort, visit https://www.glasgowfort.com/