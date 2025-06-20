Glasgow construction skills firm sold for £2.2m

A Glasgow-based construction skills provider has been sold for more than £2.2m, almost £400,000 above its original valuation.

The deal was secured following a competitive sale process led by M&A advisory and business finance firm Hilton Smythe.

The sale of Competence Matters was completed in just six months, with strong buyer demand at a time when government housebuilding targets collided with a UK skills crisis.

Hilton Smythe managed the deal from valuation through to completion, securing a price well above market expectations.

The business had been owned by David Hanley for more than 20 years, achieving consistent turnovers of £1.2m to £1.3m. With Hanley looking to retire, Hilton Smythe was appointed to bring the business to market and quickly attracted a pool of qualified buyers for this niche business.

As a result Hilton Smythe, secured three serious offers within four weeks.

David Hanley, founder of Competence Matters, said: “As I approached retirement, I was bombarded by brokers who felt pushy and overbearing. Hilton Smythe stood out for their straight-talking, yet conscientious approach and willingness to listen.

“They came back with a clear, data-backed valuation in 24 hours and were flexible from the start. Katie Holt managed the whole process, navigating team dynamics, negotiating solicitors clauses and everything in between; all while I was able to have a clear head to keep the business running.

“Having Hilton Smythe in my corner made a stressful process so much more manageable and far more successful than I could have achieved on my own.”

Gareth Smyth, co-founder and CEO of Hilton Smythe, commented: “Our industry doesn’t always have the best reputation - with too many business owners feeling pressured and underserviced. At Hilton Smythe, we pride ourselves on doing things differently.

“With Competence Matters, we took the time to understand what mattered most to David, from preserving team culture to ensuring the right buyer would drive the business forward for long-term growth and shaped a deal strategy around that.

“We supported him throughout the process, acting as the ‘bad guys’ when needed during tough negotiations and ensuring he had the right legal and financial advice to protect his interests.

“This deal is a great example of how the right advice can lead to a brilliant outcome, not just for the seller, but for the future of the business too.”