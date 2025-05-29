Glasgow Clyde College creates children’s book

Glasgow Clyde College (GCC) rolls out wide range of support for parents returning to education including many new on-campus services. It has worked with a former student illustrator to create a children’s book telling the story of a mum going back to college with her child and what the little one can expect when they’re on campus.

Glasgow Clyde College (GCC) is supporting parents in Scotland to return to studies with a hand-illustrated children’s book as it launches a series of initiatives to become one of the nation’s most parent and child friendly educational institutions.

The college has implemented a range of baby friendly measures to have everything families need to balance education and parenting – while also being able to bring young children into different parts of the three campuses so they can be together between classes and nursery.

To support parents or carers across the nation and prepare their children for a day in further education, GCC has created a beautiful and informative children’s book designed to be read to little ones to explain what a day at college is like.

Student Jamie- Lee ad daughter at Glasgow Clyde College

Across Scotland, research shows that parents face an ongoing struggle of choosing between children and their own education, with Glasgow Clyde College often witnessing this firsthand in the communities it serves.

The college’s campuses serve areas which rank highly in Scotland’s Index of Multiple Deprivation (SIMD), with 28.7% of enrolments from SIMD10 and 44.9% from SIMD20.

Pressures such as uncertainty about returning to education after starting a family, balancing childcare with studies and not knowing what support will be available can all be barriers for parents – often preventing them from applying completely.

The college has made positive steps to support parents to come to college, including a bottle warming facility at each campus, highchairs in campus canteen spaces and baby changing tables in toilets.

GCC will also give parents access to finance workshops, so they can understand funding options for their chosen course alongside funded nursery education during teaching hours where available. Health and Wellbeing students' welfare services are also on-hand to support parents.

Parents will be able to learn more about their campus and its surroundings through an engaging online guide which showcases local family friendly activities, restaurants and groups in the area.

Children will also have plenty to read as well with a dedicated kid's section in the library, enabling parents to take out books for children of all ages – including the new illustrated storybook.

‘Little Life Changing Stuff’ tells the story of a mum and her son starting college together and the journey showcases all the initiatives that the college has put in place for them to both enjoy life on campus.

The book has been illustrated by alumni, Esmé Boyle, who has worked in collaboration with GCC to bring the diverse characters and college buzz through her experiences as a student.

David Marshall, Assistant Principal for Student Experience, at Glasgow Clyde College said:” We understand that for any parent, and particularly new parents, returning to or starting education can be daunting.

“There are many concerns such as juggling parenting and studying, nerves around returning to education, and the expense of childcare.

“That’s why we’ve taken these important steps to support parents returning to education to make the transition as smooth as possible for parents and their children.

“We strive as a college to create an inclusive, welcoming and nurturing supportive environment where everyone can thrive and believe these plans will ensure that new parents will be in an environment where they can experience and create life changing stuff.”

Student-parent, Jamie-Lee, (19), has recently returned to education as a new mother with her daughter, Lily (2), and is studying Access to Social Care at Glasgow Clyde College’s Anniesland Campus.

Lily attends the campus’s Treasure Trove Nursery, which was recently awarded a standout ‘excellent’ rating following an unannounced inspection by the Care Inspectorate.

As a parent and a student, Jamie-Lee believes that GCC provides a supportive environment for both her and her two-year-old daughter to grow and succeed.

She added: “I picked Glasgow Clyde College as I don't really know people in the area, and I felt it was the right environment for me to meet new people and create friendships throughout my course.

“When choosing a college, I had to consider childcare and learn how it worked but it was easy to locate information into childcare at the college via the Glasgow Clyde website.

She said:” I would recommend the nursery as the staff are really helpful, friendly and my daughter loves them too.

“They always meet my child's needs and are really supportive about personal matters too.”

“I would highly recommend Glasgow Clyde College to a friend or family member as the college suits everyone's needs and overall is a nice place to be.