Glasgow beauty queen sets sights on international title

Former news anchor Sophie Wallace will represent the city at the Miss International UK final later this month.

Sign up to our daily newsletter – Regular news stories and round-ups from around Scotland direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A journalist and PR account manager from Glasgow is aiming to become the second Scot in recent history to win a prestigious beauty competition later this month.

Sophie Wallace, who lives in the east end of the city, will go up against more than 40 hopefuls for the title of Miss International UK during a glittering ceremony at the Parr Hall in Warrington on Saturday 17 May 2025.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 27-year-old model has her sights firmly set on the coveted title, with the winner set to represent the United Kingdom during a three-week competition in Tokyo, Japan in November.

Sophie is aiming to be the second Scot in a decade to win the title

The former STV newsreader – who was previously listed on the Young Women’s Movement 30-under-30 list – has dedicated her platform to advocacy work, campaigning for gender equality in the media, as well as tackling fuel poverty through her own not-for-profit organisation, Helping Hats.

What’s more, Sophie has thrown her support behind female-focused charities, raising over £300 for A-Sisterhood since 2023 – a cause that aims to empower, support and protect women worldwide.

Sophie said:“I’m so excited to be representing Glasgow at the Miss International UK final.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“This journey’s been such a meaningful one for me. I’ve loved every minute of getting behind causes I care about and showing off just how special our city really is.

The former STV newsreader has raised more than £300 for A-Sisterhood so far

“My career in the media has given me the chance to share the stories of people doing incredible things and inspired me to take action myself.

“After speaking to so many families affected by fuel poverty, I launched Helping Hats, which aims to provide a warm, woolly hat to those most in need.

“Since 2023, we’ve donated over 300 pieces of clothing to families in some of the UK’s most deprived areas, with plans to extend our efforts throughout Europe to places most affected by the issue.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“What’s more, after being inspired by so many incredible women I’ve met through my career in broadcasting and PR, I launched The Empower Hour, which a space for women to share their expertise on social media and spotlight those making a real difference in their communities.

The 27-year-old model has donated 300 pieces of clothing through her initiative, Helping Hats

“I’ve always been passionate about gender equality in the media and this platform has become a way to challenge outdated narratives and celebrate female voices that deserve to be heard.

“That message sits perfectly alongside the Miss International ethos of ‘Cheer All Women’, and to take that initiative to a global stage would be nothing short of a dream come true.”

A decade has passed since a Scot was crowned Miss International UK, with Sophie Louden from Lanarkshire the last woman from north of the border to hold the title in 2015.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This is the third time that Sophie Wallace has contested for the title, having first being shortlisted as a finalist in 2020 and placing in the top eight in last year’s competition.

Sophie Wallace will represent Glasgow at Miss International UK later this month

Sophie continued: “Although this is only my second time competing on stage for the title of Miss International UK, this is the third time I’ve held the title of Miss Glasgow International.

“I was first shortlisted as a finalist in 2020, however during the covid pandemic I decided to focus on my role as a journalist, dedicating my time to telling the stories of people doing life-changing work in their communities.

“It’s their passion and commitment to making a positive change in our communities that still inspires me in everything I do.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“This journey is about representing something bigger than myself, and to carry their stories and values with me on a global platform would be the greatest honour.”

Sophie will be holding a charity pub quiz in aid of A-Sisterhood at Connolly’s Irish Bar in the Merchant City on Thursday 8 May and will be taking part in a sponsored Munro climb on Sunday 11 May.

To donate, or to support her in her journey, follow her on Instagram. To learn more about Helping Hats and the work its volunteers are doing to support those living in fuel poverty, visit their social media page.