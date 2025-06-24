Generosity shines: Glasgow named one of UK's most charitable cities as 2025 JustGiving Awards seek nominees

Research has confirmed Glasgow's unparalleled generosity, revealing that the city has the one of the biggest hearts in the UK when it comes to supporting causes and others in need.

Sign up to our daily newsletter – Regular news stories and round-ups from around Scotland direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Thirty-five per cent of Glasgow's residents have actively engaged in fundraising over the past year, or plan to do so by year-end, highlighting the city's robust spirit of giving.

To spotlight the incredible acts of kindness happening across the city, the UK’s leading fundraising platform is inviting Glasgow locals to nominate either themselves, family members, or community members for the 2025 JustGiving Awards.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Celebrating its 25th anniversary, JustGiving has decided to mark this significant milestone by giving its annual awards a special makeover for 2025, providing unique, memorable experiences for the winners as a thank you for their incredible generosity.

Previous winners Angel Mums at their latest fundraiser Earth, Wind an Fire.

Pascale Harvie, President and General Manager of JustGiving said: “For 25 years JustGiving has helped people across the world raise over £7 billion for the causes close to their hearts.

“We are thrilled that the JustGiving Awards is back again this year, celebrating and recognising the amazing people that inspire all of us to make the world a better place.”

The nominations for the 2025 JustGiving Awards are now open and its judging panel is seeking inspiring individuals who have raised money for charity or a personal cause via JustGiving within the last 18 months.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Nominations will close on July 6th, and shortlisted finalists will be announced for a public vote on August 11.

Tell us your news

Pascale added: “Knowing Glasgow's incredible generosity from our recent research, we truly hope residents apply for recognition. With 8 in 10 people in the city already doing amazing things for causes they care about, it's time their selfless efforts were rewarded.”

To nominate a JustGiving fundraiser who has inspired you, visit: https://page.justgiving.com/justgiving-awards-nominations