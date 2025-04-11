Gary Wales announced as VIP guest at prestigious US film festival

Actor & Producer Gary Wales at the RAGE World Movie Premiere with fans

Scotland’s own Gary Wales, an internationally recognised actor, filmmaker, and entrepreneur, has been officially announced as a VIP guest at the Moonless International Film Festival in Sumter, South Carolina, USA this May.

Sign up to our daily newsletter – Regular news stories and round-ups from around Scotland direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Presented by Visit Sumter, SC, the festival is a key part of a cinematic celebration that also includes the Sumter Iris Festival and the Romans VIII Film Festival—bringing together filmmakers and audiences from across the globe.

Wales, known worldwide for his memorable role in Game of Thrones, continues to earn acclaim for his award-winning performance in RAGE and is set to stun audiences with his upcoming psychological thriller RUSTY Movies: The Beginning. A master of suspense and raw emotion, Wales is redefining storytelling with each new role.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Founder & CEO of Nevis Studios, Gary is not only an actor but also a visionary Writer, Director, and Producer—bringing bold, fresh perspectives to the screen and championing original stories that resonate around the world.

Speaking ahead of the festival, Gary said:

“It’s an honour to represent Scotland on an international stage like the Moonless International Film Festival. I’m proud to share stories that resonate with people, and I’m thrilled to be joining such a passionate and creative community in Sumter this May.”