Gardener’s 24-hour lawnmower walk for charity

A SOLE-TRADING gardener has begun a 24-hour challenge that will see him push his lawnmower around North Ayrshire to raise money for Cancer Research.The walker has been ‘blown away’ by support after tripling his fundraising target

Greig Thomson, 42, starts the marathon feat at 10am on Friday and will end his walk the following day at his mother’s house – who is living with stage four breast cancer.

Greig was inspired by his mother’s strength and determination, after discussions with his friends, he decided to embark on the journey a few weeks ago, setting a fundraising target of £1,000.

Since then Greig has been overwhelmed by the support he has been given by the local community and beyond, raising £3,200 before setting off on his walk.

Greig Thomson, who hopes to add to the £3,200 he has already raised for Cancer Research

Greig, said: “The support I have received from people in and around the community has been unbelievable.

“My family is just one of many who have had their lives affected by cancer, and I was speaking to my mates about needing to do something to raise money for Cancer Research.

“In the space of a week I was working on around seven or eight folks’ gardens, and each one of them said they had been impacted by the disease in some way.

“It was the motivation I needed to go ahead with the 24-hour challenge.”

Prior to her retirement, Greig’s mother, Margaret Thomson, 72, ran the family business Thomson of Beith car dealership with her husband Alex.

Eight years ago, Margaret wasdiagnosed with breast cancer, and while she was given the all clear for a few years, the cancer returned in 2021.

This second diagnosis came shortly after Greig set up his own business, Greig’s Gardens, of which Margaret was a huge influence in backing his sole venture.

He added: “She is a remarkable woman who has, and continues to face many challenges in her life, but she just keeps going and never complains about her condition.

“I think about her a lot and at some points during the day it catches you, but she is incredibly strong willed and that resonates throughout the family.

“I know families all around the country are experiencing a similar feeling, and so if I could help in any way, if the money can go towards research and help other folks get through it then I will be extremely happy.”

Greig, will start his 24-hour challenge from his home in Beith before walking through neighbouring Gateside, Barrmill, Dalry and Kilbirnie, before ending the challenge at his parents’ house.

The gardener will be joined by family and friends at different points along the walk, with his children, Caitlyn, 8, and 11-year-old Scott finishing the challenge with him.

Greig said: “I’ve got good support from the local community so there is certainly no turning back now.

“I believe the world record for someone doing a 24-hour lawnmower push is around 80 miles, but to be honest I’ll be happy with the Garnock Valley record.”