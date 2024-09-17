Fundraising heroes raise more than £250,000 at Forth Bridge Abseil

Thrill-seekers raise funds for 35 charities in iconic event, providing a lifeline for essential services.

One of Scotland’s largest fundraising events – the Forth Bridge Abseil – has raised over £250,000 for 35 charities at the event in June.

And now the event, which is run by Chest Heart & Stroke Scotland in partnership with Network Rail and Balfour Beatty, will return for a second time in 2024 on Sunday, October 13 offering yet more adventure-seekers the chance to descend from the UNESCO World Heritage site.

Earlier this year, the iconic event saw over 500 thrill seekers flock to South Queensferry on Father’s Day to abseil 165 foot down the landmark to raise a whopping total of £251,000 for 35 charities, including Chest Heart & Stroke Scotland, which runs the event.

The team from the Tontine Hotel in Peebles celebrate after the abseil in June.

Chest Heart & Stroke Scotland raised just over £120,000 to fund its services via the event. 15 of the top fundraisers for the charity each raised over £1000.

Jayne Forbes, Assistant Director of Fundraising at Chest Heart & Stroke Scotland said: “Anyone who raises money for CHSS is a hero in our eyes, but this group went above and beyond in their fundraising efforts, raising over £20,000 in total.

“All funds raised in Scotland for CHSS stay in Scotland, enabling us to support the 1 in 5 people across the country living with chest, heart and stroke conditions and Long Covid to live their lives to the full.

“Entries are now open for our October abseil. We’d love to see even more fundraising heroes brave the bridge this autumn, with plenty of opportunities for charities and individuals to take part.”

Ross Moran, Route Director at Network Rail Scotland, said: "Network Rail is once again delighted to support the Forth Bridge abseil. For the second time this year, participants will have the chance to abseil from this magnificent bridge. It’s brilliant to see so many brave fundraisers taking part and raising much needed funds for charity."

Colin Hardie, Construction Superintendent at Balfour Beatty, said: "We are proud to have supported the Forth Bridge Abseil and commend everyone who dared to take part to benefit those living with heart, chest and stroke conditions in Scotland.

"We now look forward to making October’s event even more successful and raising vital funds for this incredibly important cause."

