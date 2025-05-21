Funding secured for fully accessible adventure playground

Dundee is set to welcome a fully accessible adventure playground, as part of a £1.5M refurbishment of a service supporting children and young people with disabilities and additional needs.

Scottish charity The Yard is teaming up with Edinburgh-based Timberplay Scotland to create an inclusive outdoor play space where children and young people can play and socialise, regardless of any physical or additional challenges they may face.

Crucially, the designs incorporate the views and ideas of some of the children, young people and families who use the service.

Celine Sinclair

The outdoor transformation is part of the wider refurbishment of The Yard’s service at Drumlanrig Place, Mid Cragie, Dundee.

With the final push underway for the £300,000 fundraising campaign, the new and improved facility will open in August 2025.

Works will include the replacement of the roof and the creation of a Changing Places room, sensory room, larger play spaces, office and meeting spaces and a large kitchen and dining space. Crucially, the works will allow The Yard to apply for Care Inspectorate Registration to expand its reach to include much-needed holiday support, an early years’ service, out-of-school and respite services, alongside work with schools, families and family support.

Focusing on the outdoor space, Timberplay Scotland’s designs will allow children with even the most complex physical disabilities to explore and enjoy the 800 square foot space, from water and sand play to climbing structures, a wheelchair carousel and bike tracks. The much-loved Jungle House, which was funded and decorated by winners of The National Lottery, will remain on site.

Artist's impression of The Yard's outdoor space on completion

Celine Sinclair, Chief Executive of The Yard, said, “At The Yard, we believe play is not a luxury but a basic right. Outdoor, adventurous play in particular is fundamental to what we are about, using play as a vehicle to support children and young people with disabilities and additional needs. It’s also a way for families to relax together and see their child express themselves freely.

“We have started with a blank canvas with this garden refurbishment, as we didn’t own the space before. Alongside the children and families we work with, we had bold aspirations of what we wanted. It’s fantastic working with Timberplay Scotland, who are making our dream a reality, creating a space with accessibility and nature at its heart. We can’t wait to reopen The Yard in August, and to meet the needs of all families in our community.”

The outdoor space has been funded by a grant of £100,000 from NHS Tayside Charitable Foundation.

Shelley McCarthy, Charity Chief Officer, said, “NHS Tayside Charitable Foundation is focused on supporting projects which help people in Tayside live longer, healthier lives. We are particularly eager to support projects which empower communities to achieve the health outcomes they deserve and The Yard’s work in supporting families with children who have disabilities and additional needs aligns perfectly with that. Through our conversations with The Yard, we were struck by the impact which inclusive play can have on a child’s life, and that of their wider family, as well as the effect it can have on helping them explore and fulfil their potential, whether socially, emotionally or educationally. We are delighted to support this project and to play a role in the health and happiness of the children and families The Yard supports.”

Artist's impression of The Yard's outdoor space on completion

Mark Grimshaw, Associate Director, Timberplay Scotland, added, “We are proud to be working with The Yard on the exciting refurbishment of their Dundee centre. When The Yard began looking for a partner to create a natural and inclusive play space with opportunities for challenge and risk, they reached out to us, and it quickly became clear we were a great match. Our values align closely with The Yard’s mission, and with those of our long-term partner, Richter Spielgeräte, who believe that children need nature and the freedom to explore risk through play. Indeed, their founder, Hilde Richter, spent years studying how children grow and learn through these experiences. The Yard shares this belief, with a strong focus on inclusive, landscape-led play that welcomes all children. The new space will include climbing structures, sand and water play, and areas for social interaction and imaginative play. It’s also designed to support events and flexible, open-ended activities. We’re excited to bring this project to life and to support the amazing work The Yard does for families in the community.”

The renovation team is led by Paul Stephen, Partner at James F Stephen Architects and Douglas Smith, Partner at Hardies Property & Construction Consultants. The lead contractor is Andrew Shepherd Construction.