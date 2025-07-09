From the Scottish Borders to the 'warm heart of Africa'

A minister travelled to Malawi to see first-hand the fruits of a cherished community partnership his congregation enjoys with Thondwe Church of Central Africa Presbyterian (CCAP)

Rev Fraser Edwards of Innerleithen, Traquair and Walkerburn Parish Church in the Scottish Borders described it as an "inspiring" trip to the warm heart of Africa.

In his own words, he provides an insight into what is a mutually beneficial twinning partnership rooted in faith and friendship, which demonstrated to him that Christians, regardless of where they live in the world, are all one in Christ.

"In 2021, I was ordained and inducted as the minister of Innerleithen, Traquair and Walkerburn Parish Church.

Since then, I have been learning about our congregation's 19-year-old partnership with Thondwe CCAP in Malawi and exchanging WhatsApp messages with the minister in Thondwe.

Former Moderator of the General Assembly, Very Rev Dr Shaw Paterson, had visited Thondwe in 2024 and then came to our church to share about his visit earlier this year.

This visit inspired the Moderator's ‘Let your Little Light Shine' challenge to fund solar-powered lights that children can borrow from their school and so far more than £52,000 has been raised.

I was delighted to have the long-awaited opportunity to visit for myself and travelled to Thondwe in June as part of a small group.

Innerleithen, Traquair and Walkerburn Church members helped fund a new bridge that connects the Thondwe community with a primary school.

Everyone that we met extended such a warm welcome to us and seemed so pleased that we had made the journey to visit.

Nothing was too much trouble in terms of looking after us.

Luke 3:11 says: "Anyone who has two shirts should share with the one who has none, and anyone who has food should do the same."

In Malawi. I could really see this in action and people who have relatively little were much more willing to share than we might be in the UK.

Brown Namakhwa, Thondwe Session Clerk, Rev Fraser Edwards, Rev James Chigoli and Trevor Ndisale, Partnership Committee chairman.

The ministers I spoke to all shared that regularly the people of their parish could turn up to their door needing food and would go away with whatever the minister had, even if the minister and family would go hungry to do this.

I was inspired by faith that goes deep and real trust in God.

Our first day was in the community and everywhere I went there were signs of the partnership at work.

A banner made by Walkerburn craft club in the parish hangs with pride of place in Thondwe, the finishing stones of the new bridge linking parts of the community have ‘ITW Parish' etched into the concrete.

The bookcases in the school library have small plaques with the names of ITW Church members who sponsored them.

In partnership with our local rotary club, the classrooms have been getting equipped with desks and lifting learners off the floor.

The long-term benefits of the partnership are seen throughout the community and there is a close relationship.

This is not just about sending donations but working together for the benefit of the whole community and learning from each other.

Being there for Sunday was a real joy.

Our partnership minster, Rev James Chigoli, looks after four churches and Thondwe is just one of them.

Early on Sunday morning he took me to share in a wedding service in Mpita CCAP – I have never seen such joy, singing and dancing in church.

Following this service, we returned to Thondwe to share in the Pentecost service, and it was a privilege to be invited to preach.

It was a special time to reflect on the different nations gathered at Pentecost and now for Scots and Malawians to join in worship together – all one in Christ Jesus.

One key pillar of our partnership is education and St Ronan's Primary School in Innerleithen has a strong link with the primary school in Thondwe.

Primary education is free in Malawi but there are fees to pay for secondary school, so we have also begun to support girls through secondary school.

The first cohort of five sponsored girls completed secondary school this year and we were able to hold a graduation ceremony for them.

To hear these confident girls' share of their hopes of continuing into further education as doctors, accountants and lawyers was a real encouragement.

We visited many other projects which are in progress including a new water borehole for the school and the church garden where food is grown collectively to support the community in what is known as the hunger months.

The fruits of a long-term partnership were seen at every turn and the bonds of faith and friendship are a gift to both sides of the partnership.

Thondwe is a rural village without electricity and so there are real limits to electronic communication.