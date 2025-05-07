From Nurse to Deputy Manager: East Whitburn care home celebrates colleague’s ‘rollercoaster’ journey on International Nurses’ Day

This International Nurses’ Day on May 12, 2025, HC-One Scotland’s Redmill Care Home in East Whitburn, West Lothian, is proud to shine a spotlight on the inspiring journey of one of its own – Deputy Manager Carina Campos, whose determination, compassion, and leadership reflect the very best of the nursing profession.

International Nurses’ Day is an annual event which honours the invaluable contribution of Nurses across the world and coincides with the birthday of Florence Nightingale, the founder of modern nursing. The theme for this year’s International Nurses’ Day is ‘Our Nurses. Our future’.

Caring for Nurses strengthens economies’ which emphasises the critical role Nurses play not only in healthcare but also in the broader economic wellbeing of societies. It highlights the importance of investing in the nursing workforce to ensure resilient health systems and sustainable development.

Graduating in 2017 with a nursing degree from Portugal, Carina faced a challenging start to her career. With full-time roles scarce for newly-qualified Nurses, she juggled three part-time jobs while pursuing a master’s in forensic medicine – working in multiple care homes and serving as a medic for a football team.

In search of greater opportunity and a better work-life balance, she and her partner relocated to the UK in 2018. Arriving with limited English, Carina immersed herself in the language and culture – switching her devices, media, and daily routines entirely to English.

She took a carer role in a care home while studying for the IELTS, which led her to become a senior carer and achieve a Nursing and Midwifery Council (NMC) registration in October 2019. Her UK nursing career began in London, where she served as a neurorehabilitation Nurse at The Wellington Hospital and later as a Senior Nurse at the prestigious Cleveland Clinic London.

In February 2023, Carina joined HC-One Scotland’s Redmill Care Home in East Whitburn as a Unit Manager. Within months, Carina advanced to Clinical Lead, then took on the home’s management duties during a transitional period.

Working closely with leadership, she played a key role in successfully meeting Care Inspectorate requirements. In April 2024, she officially became Deputy Manager.

Reflecting on her journey, Carina Campos, Deputy Home Manager at HC-One Scotland’s Redmill Care Home said: “It’s been a rollercoaster, but also the most rewarding experience of my career. With the support of the amazing team here, Redmill has gone from strength to strength.”

Joanne Cunningham, Home Manager at HC-One Scotland’s Redmill Care Home added: “Carina brings leadership, empathy, and a lived understanding of what it means to grow through adversity. We are incredibly proud to have her guiding our team.

“As Redmill Care Home celebrates International Nurses Day, we honour not only Carina's incredible path, but the vital contribution of every Nurse who continues to care with dedication, resilience, and heart.”

Kelly Smith, Head of Nursing & Practice Development at HC-One, stated: “International Nurses’ Day is a great moment to reflect on the immense contribution that Nurses make in the social care sector.

“At HC-One we’re always looking at how we can further support our nursing colleagues and provide them with even more opportunities to learn and progress in their careers, encouraging them to reach their full potential be that through apprenticeships, preceptorships or leadership programmes.

“I am extremely proud of what Carina and our other nursing colleagues have achieved and of the difference they make to residents’ lives.”