From Glasgow to Global: Brian McBride on leading in the age of AI and digital disruption

From the streets of Glasgow to the helm of global tech giants, Brian McBride’s story is one that began right here in Scotland. His rise from local roots to international boardrooms makes his insight especially valuable to Scottish businesses navigating today’s fast-changing economy.

Now one of the UK’s most in-demand business speakers, McBride brings a rare combination of boardroom experience and digital vision. He served as UK CEO of Amazon, played a pivotal role as Chairman of ASOS, and currently chairs the board at Trainline.

His leadership has helped scale businesses during some of the most disruptive phases of the digital era, and his advisory work with the UK government on digital strategy places him at the heart of national innovation policy. Whether helping global brands or advising emerging enterprises, McBride is known for distilling complex digital shifts into practical strategies leaders can act on.

In this exclusive interview, he shares expert insights on how organisations can adapt to digital disruption, embrace AI responsibly, and leverage mobile technology to enhance customer experience. Drawing on decades of experience, he also reflects on how companies can future-proof their workforce and leadership approach in an increasingly AI-driven economy.

Q: As digital innovation accelerates across every sector, how can businesses in Scotland position themselves to harness emerging technologies and stay ahead of the curve?

Brian McBride: “Well, I think it's really mandatory for businesses to recognise what's happened. Customer behaviour has changed—people’s digital and online preferences have become clear. I see it in my business at Trainline, where people have moved straight to digital ticketing.

“In retail, much of the research is usually online. You see your NHS appointments are now online. So really, digital and mobile use is the way things are going, and businesses have to recognise that and adapt accordingly.”

Q: As digital tools become increasingly embedded in day-to-day operations, what emerging challenges should Scottish business leaders be especially vigilant about in the technological age?

Brian McBride: “There are a number of obstacles out there—some internal, some external. Externally, there are new technologies emerging all the time. Three, four, five years ago it was all about data science and machine learning. Now it’s about artificial intelligence. Machine learning is actually a subset of AI, but AI itself is a big revolution—and it’s coming.

“At the end of the day, if you're still writing physical cheques or using expense forms, you might have a problem competing with companies that have a much more modern back office. AI will transform almost every industry and pose a threat to almost every company out there.

“Another challenge is the changing world of work. Post-Covid, people don’t want to work five days a week. Certainly in the UK and across much of Europe, we’ve got full employment—we’ve got more jobs than people.

“The cost of labour is high, and people are able to demand a premium and choose their terms. That’s why you’ll see more and more jobs getting replaced with AI, where businesses can.”

Q: With mobile devices now at the heart of how we live and work, how do you see this shift influencing consumer expectations and long-term behaviour?

Brian McBride: “Well, I think it’s sort of symbiotic. Each needs the other. The mobile phone—particularly the smartphone—has only been around for about 15 years, but it’s transformed society in many ways. People from the age of five up to ninety are now using social media. It’s not just for the young—older people use it to stay in touch with family on WhatsApp and other platforms.

“If you walk down any street, there's almost nobody without a phone in their hand. We use them in all sorts of ways—much of it consumer-focused, such as social media and online shopping—but also for improving medical outcomes.

“Portable medical devices that would have been prohibitively expensive in the past can now be replaced with an app. Your heart rate and blood pressure can be monitored using your mobile phone.

“So mobile is transforming society. Human beings are adaptable and smart—once they see a capability, they learn how to use it and stretch it. The companies that create devices and apps then watch consumer behaviour and improve the product. It’s an ongoing process that’s constantly evolving.”