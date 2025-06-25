From desk to deck: Caithness reservist leads 188-mile sailing expedition off the Scottish coast

Lieutenant Angus Lapslie, a Reservist with 7th Battalion, The Royal Regiment of Scotland (7 SCOTS), organised the voyage as part of Exercise Highland Express - a military adventurous training programme designed to build resilience by placing soldiers in unfamiliar, high-pressure environments. It is one example of how the Reservists train to help ensure they are combat ready.

By day, Angus works at the Dounreay nuclear site but in his Reservist role, he swaps his desk for the boat deck and uses his training to plan and deliver expeditions that push both his team to their physical and mental limits.

“It’s easy to think of sailing as a bit of a jolly,” he said. “But in The Royal Regiment of Scotland, adventurous training is one of the ways we safely simulate the stress and unpredictability of operations.”

Departing from Oban, Angus was joined by five other reservists, including four junior soldiers, most of whom had never set foot on a sailing boat before. Under the guidance of a qualified skipper, Angus served as second-in-command, responsible for navigation, planning and mentoring the crew through the demands of life at sea.

They battled stormy weather and gale force winds, navigated tight anchorages at remote islands like Canna and Loch Scavaig and weathered sea conditions that tested even the most experienced hands. “At one point we were cooking bacon mid-storm,” Angus laughed. “We lost breakfast more than once.”

For Angus and one of the crew, the expedition also counted toward advanced sailing qualifications - including the coveted Coastal Skipper certification. But for Angus, career progression wasn’t the main purpose of the trip.

“The experience was about trying something new,” he said. “One soldier from Caithness had never sailed before - and by day two he was helming the boat through 40-knot winds. That’s what this is all about: building confidence and showing people what they’re capable of.”

Despite the tough conditions, the rewards were unforgettable. “We had a pod of around 40 dolphins swim alongside us near Ardnamurchan Point,” he said. “And anchoring in Loch Scavaig, with the Cuillin towering above us - it was breathtaking. You don’t get that in a classroom or on a parade square.”

On today, Reserves Day, Angus hopes more people will recognise the scale of opportunity available through part-time service and the important role Reservists play as part of the Army.

“Being a Reservist is a huge privilege,” he said. “It’s not always easy balancing it with a full-time job - but the leadership experience, personal growth and once-in-a-lifetime moments make it more than worth it.”

He now hopes to run similar expeditions in future, opening up more of Scotland’s spectacular coastline to fellow soldiers from across the Highlands - a move which would be welcomed by his teammates.

Pte Gus Strudwick of 6 SCOTS, said: “It was a really enjoyable yet challenging week of sailing on the West Coast. With a mixed bag of weather, from choppy waters to high winds, it really made us focus and forced us to be adaptable under pressure, especially when having to conduct smooth and efficient sail changes on the foredeck with waves splashing over the top. I am looking forward to the opportunity of similar expeditions to come.”

In similar enthusiasm, Pte Will Macdonald of 7 SCOTS, added: “It was a great all-round piece of unit adventurous training, I thoroughly enjoyed it! I feel my yacht sailing, teamwork with members from the wider Regiment and leadership capabilities as a Jock have all developed, and I have a new drive to further advance my sailing experiences within the Army Reserve. I hope that this is repeated and would love to be involved with any unit sailing in the future.”

