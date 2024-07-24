From check-out to check-up: Asda Fraserburgh’s Lesley surprises customer in hospital

Asda Fraserburgh Cashier Lesley Wharton bumped into regular customer Jim in hospital, and surprised him with a heartfelt get-well-soon card.

Lesley, who has worked in Asda Fraserburgh for nearly seven years, was off work and visiting her mum in hospital when she spotted a familiar face across the ward.

Lesley said: “I was off on holidays and my mum ended up in hospital, I was in sitting with her and I noticed this man. I was thinking ‘I know that face’ so I waved over to him, and he waved back. I realised it was Jim who would come into our store most days, so I went over to have a chat with him.

“I wanted to make sure he was alright and had a bit of company, so I sat with him for a bit before going back to my mum’s room. It was just sheer coincidence that he was in the same ward as my mum, in the room opposite us!”

Jim and Lesley at Asda Fraserburgh.

Kind-hearted Lesley decided she wanted to get Jim a surprise get-well-soon card to let him know she and her colleague Caroline had been thinking about him and to wish him well on his recovery. Lesley continued:

“I popped out later that day and got him a get-well-soon card and signed it from ‘The Kiosk Girls’ - myself and my colleague Caroline, as we both know him quite well from his visits to the store. I also bought him some sweeties to brighten his day.

“I went back to hospital the next day to see my mum and give him his card and sweets, but he wasn’t in the ward, I had just missed him! Thankfully he was on the mend, I saw him back shopping in store shortly after.”

Jim, who is in his 80s, returned to his regular routine after his hospital visit and came into Asda Fraserburgh where he was greeted by Lesley and her gift.

Lesley added: “I think he was a bit overwhelmed and lost for words to be honest! He was really surprised and thankful. I didn’t really think much of what I was doing, I love getting customers cards when I know it’s been their birthday or something, but you just never know how the little things can really make someone’s day.

“He actually came back in store with a thank you card for me and Caroline a few days later! We’re just glad to see he’s recovered and will be continuing to come into Asda to visit us.”

Asda Fraserburgh General Manager, Steve Hulse said: “Lesley is such a thoughtful colleague, and it was lovely to hear about her kindness towards our regular customer Jim.