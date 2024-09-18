Free educational platform set to help launch housing careers

Partnership invests £75k into launching E-Learning programme for housing sector

The country's largest provider of housing industry training and accreditations has further bolstered its offerings by creating a new programme through a grant provided by a Scottish charity.

Share has partnered with SafeDeposits Scotland Charitable Trust, who have contributed £15,000 grant funding to help launch its new PRS Tenants Education Portal.

The new bespoke platform will equip private rental sector (PRS) tenants on their rights as tenants as well as offering an opportunity for them to develop skills leading to improved job prospects.

Daryl McIntosh, Chief Executive with Share, said: “This programme is an important step in empowering tenants by equipping them with valuable knowledge about housing and potential career pathways.

“Best of all, this resource is completely free, ensuring that every PRS tenant has access to support and education, regardless of their circumstances.

“By offering this platform, we’re not only helping tenants navigate their current housing situation but also opening doors to new opportunities and growth which is a win for all.”

The SafeDeposits Scotland Charitable Trust is the grant-giving charity set up by tenancy deposit protection scheme SafeDeposits Scotland and aimed at promoting education, training and best practice in Scotland's private rented sector.

Alan Partridge, from SafeDeposits Scotland Charitable Trust said: “We hope that this platform will provide tenants with key knowledge to take forward and help improve their circumstances, whatever they may be facing.

“We are pleased to be supporting this initiative, which provides vital training and professional development opportunities as well as educating PRS tenants on their rights and responsibilities.”

Founded in 1985, Share has become renowned for the support it provides Scotland’s social housing sector, delivering 350 training courses over the last calendar year alone.

As well as its own bespoke courses, Share provides training in partnership with and on behalf of an array of accredited bodies including CIH, City & Guilds, SQA, ILM, The Institute of Leadership and The Property Institute (TPI) (formerly IRPM).

As a registered charity, Share invests all profits back into the services it provides, and has three key values, to be supportive, passionate and excellent in all that it does.

To learn more about Share visit: https://www.share.org.uk/