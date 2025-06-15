Four generations of dedicated service at Stagecoach Fife

From great-grandfather to grandson, for the past 70-years one family has been at the heart of Stagecoach's operations in Aberhill, Scotland – and they’re sharing their story for the first time for Father's Day

Four generations of the Wight family have been an integral part of the depot since the 1950s. Ross Wight is currently employed as a Shunter at the company’s Aberhill depot, following in the footsteps of his father, Davie, who currently works as a driver and Union Governor, as well as his grandfather and great-grandfather, who both served as Stagecoach bus drivers.

The multigenerational service is a testament to the deep-rooted connection they share with Stagecoach and its ongoing work.

Over the years, each generation has brought invaluable experience and expertise, contributing to the ability to deliver outstanding service to passengers. The Wight family has seen Stagecoach evolve with technological advancements, operational improvements, and changes to industry standards. From early manual processes to modern innovations, they have adapted and contributed to the company’s continued growth.

The Wight Family

Davie Wight, the third generation of the Wight family to join at Stagecoach, said: “I followed in the footsteps of my father and grandfather and joined Stagecoach in 2000, and never looked back. My dad helped me secure an interview, just as I did for my son Ross when he passed his bus test. Throughout my career, I’ve had the privilege of meeting incredible people and building lifelong friendships, all thanks to Stagecoach”

His son Ross added: “A job on the buses is a job for life, I joined Stagecoach back in 2020 and I’ve made some great friends during my time here. I look forward to continuing my journey here for another generation.”