Forres entrepreneur behind 'Man For Himself' launches premium hair care line

Male Grooming Expert Robin James launches Anforh with three hair care products in response to overwhelming feedback from 55,000 men - created to build the foundation for great hair, every day. Available July 17th.

Robin James, founder of leading men's grooming platform Man For Himself, is launching Anforh, a premium hair care line created to solve the hair concerns he's faced himself and heard repeatedly from his 765K community over the past 12 years.

Since 2012, Robin (known as Man For Himself online) has been exploring men's hair, grooming, fragrance, and lifestyle through his YouTube channel and website, building a passionate and engaged community of men looking for expert advice without the BS. Robin has conducted extensive surveys with his predominantly male audience, gathering over 55,000 responses that have directly shaped his understanding of what men actually want from their grooming products.

"I am my own target market," says Robin James. "I've always had very fine hair and have been conscious of being able to see my scalp. Through 12 years of testing hundreds of products on Man For Himself, I found myself layering a thickening tonic with a sea salt spray to get the results I wanted. Most thickening products were created for the female market, but I never wanted smooth hair – I wanted natural texture and movement."

Anforh Texture Volume Spray

This insight drove Robin to work with a formulation partner to create his Texture Volume Spray in 2021, which sold out following its 2023 launch. Early feedback was overwhelmingly positive, with one user noting: "After a week of using TVS, it has, quite literally, changed my entire styling routine, and admittedly, life. I've gone from up to twenty minutes of overly complicated styling with three different products combined to barely three minutes, start to finish, with just a few sprays and a paste or clay. My hair looks and FEELS fuller, thicker, bigger, and most importantly, healthier."

After two years of refinement based on community feedback, he's launching three products that address the most common male hair concerns. While designed specifically for his male audience and their hair concerns, the products are suitable for use by anyone wanting great hair!

The Product Line

Anforh's product development was directly informed by comprehensive surveys of over 55,000 responses. It revealed that 44% of men struggle with fine or thinning hair, while 36% sought products that add texture and volume. The range is all about making the most of the hair that you have, creating texture without being over styled.

The Full Routine

The three-product launch lineup includes:

Texture Volume Spray (TVS) - £30, 100ml A dual-action spray that thickens the hair's appearance while adding texture, through the addition of clay and two types of salt. Designed for men seeking fuller, more manageable hair with natural-looking volume.

Texture Shampoo (TS) - £28, 250ml A clay-based volumising shampoo for men who hate how their hair feels when it’s freshly washed. Texture Shampoo removes grease and buildup without weighing it down or making it overly smooth - hair is left naturally full, with a "beachy" texture.

Conditioning Treatment (CT) - £26, 100ml A lightweight, once-weekly treatment that nourishes and hydrates the hair while preserving keeping the hair feeling thick and full. Can also be used as an intensive conditioning mask.

Robin James, Founder of Anforh

Manufacturing

Formulated, manufactured, and packaged sustainably in the UK, each product is fragranced with premium essential oils including rose otto. The undiluted formulas are designed to last longer and deliver maximum impact while the distinctive blue glass packaging provides UV protection and includes QR codes for styling tips.

Philosophy and Design

Led by a brand philosophy of "Simplicity in Design, Complexity in Formula" - Anforh’s advanced formulations deliver a refined yet stripped back routine.

These three products work alone or alongside your existing products to enhance and extend their life, providing the foundation for effortless styling.