Former Wren bumps into King Charles while training for ultra-challenge event for military charity
Back on Armed Forces Day, Fiona was hiking along Jock’s Road training for the Vietnam Trek – a ten-day hike through the hills and mountains around Hanoi – when she bumped into King Charles! The two chatted for about 15 minutes before taking a quick selfie and continuing on about their days.
Fiona served in the Women’s Royal Navy Service (WRNS), and at 17 she met a Royal Marine named Dave in the mess at HMS Camperdown. They dated for four years before going their separate ways but reconnected 11 years ago and have been together since.
After leaving the Wrens Fiona became a small business owner, managing to do so while also raising three kids as a single mother. Two and a half years ago Fiona became seriously ill. She needed to have her stomach and intestine removed – and as a small business owner, she got zero help from the benefits system.
Fiona was at an all-time low: “I had to close my business in order to receive help. Not only was that mentally draining, but it took all of my savings too. I didn’t know where to turn – so I turned to SSAFA. They stepped in and took some of the burden off me. SSAFA literally saved my life, and doing this trek is my way of saying thanks.”
For the past year Fiona has been making candles and soaps from home. She enjoys a healthy work-life balance, getting to ride motorbikes with her partner Dave as part of the Royal Marine Association Riders. They run the biggest bike meet on the east coast of Scotland, and also participate in many charity events – like the upcoming Vietnam Trek.
