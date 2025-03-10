Forfar care home appeals for people to send resident cards for 100th birthday to celebrate ‘incredible’ life

HC-One Scotland’s Finavon Court Care Home is appealing for kind-hearted people to send birthday cards to a resident who is turning 100.

Finavon Court resident Agnes (Nancy) McConnel Walker, 99, was born on March 24, 1925, in Coldburn. Nancy has led an exciting life, full of love and joy.

Nancy was the middle child of three children, including her older brother Ben and younger brother Robert. Nancy married Ernest (Ernie) Walker in October 1946, and they were married for 56 years.

During this time, Nancy and her husband always enjoyed dancing together. Nancy and Ernest went on to have three children together – two girls and a boy, followed by eight grandchildren and five great grandchildren.

Resident at HC-One Scotland’s Finavon Court Care Home, Agnes (Nancy) McConnel Walker with her husband Ernest (Ernie) Walker when they were younger

In her younger years, Nancy owned her own laundry and cleaning business called Walkers Cleaners. She was also a childminder and playgroup organiser.

Nancy moved into Finavon Court Care Home in August 2023. Nancy’s favourite things to do include enjoying caravan holidays, as well as going in her motorhome and spending time with her grandchildren, who are the apple of her eye.

Nancy is looking forward to celebrating her birthday party with over 25 family members and friends as well as staff and fellow residents from Finavon Court attending the home on Saturday, March 22, with more celebrations on March 24.

Nancy is going to be surprised by champagne enterprise entertainers, who are booked for her birthday party, and this has also included a special request that King Charles be invited to attend.

Resident at HC-One Scotland’s Finavon Court Care Home, Agnes (Nancy) McConnel Walker with her husband Ernest (Ernie) Walker and family on their wedding day

The team are helping make Nancy’s birthday wishes come true by appealing to the public to make Nancy’s birthday extra special by sending a birthday card. They are asking for a heartfelt funny message; a funny joke; or just a reminder of how fabulous she is to be sent to her to make her day extra special.

Finavon Court Care Home are asking people to spread the love by showering centurion Nancy with heartfelt birthday cards as it "would mean so much” to her. This would ensure she feels the love, laughter and joy she has given to others over the years.

When asked what her secret to living a long life is, Nancy McConnel Walker said: “My secret to living a long life is staying active and an eating a North East Scottish diet of fish, chicken, porridge and soup! I would like to see and spend time with my children, grandchildren and great grandchildren on my birthday and for King Charles to attend my birthday celebrations.”

Claire Cameron, HC-One Scotland’s Finavon Court Care Home Manager, commented: “From everyone here at Finavon Court, we would like to wish Nancy a fantastic 100th birthday. We look forward to celebrating Nancy’s birthday with her.

Resident at HC-One Scotland’s Finavon Court Care Home, Agnes (Nancy) McConnel Walker

“To mark this amazing milestone birthday, we’re rallying together to get Nancy at least 100 birthday cards – one for every year of her incredible life! Whether it’s a store-bought card, a handmade masterpiece, or just a simple note, we want to fill her day with lots of love and laughter.

“It would mean so much to Nancy, reading the well wishes and messages from others in the local community.”

Any cards people wish to send should be sent to: F.A.O. Agnes (Nancy) McConnel Walker, Finavon Court Care Home, 5 Carseburn Road, Forfar, Angus, DD8 3HW.