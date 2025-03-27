Forever Edinburgh offers mums the chance to win fantastic Mother’s Day treats
Thanks to Resident Rewards Edinburgh, one lucky mum will win an Escape At One package for two people at the Sheraton Grand Hotel & Spa’s One Spa. This package includes access to the thermal suite, including the hydropool, crystal steam room, rock sauna and more.
Another nine mums will win indulgent treats from Summerhall Distillery, and a voucher for pastries from bakery chain Twelve Triangles, which will be perfect for breakfast in bed. The winner of the spa trip will also receive the same hamper.
This competition aims to showcase the very best of what Edinburgh has to offer and celebrate the city’s local businesses and community spirit, making Mother’s Day even more special for mums in the city.
Matt Gammell, founder of Summerhall Distillery, said: “We’re thrilled to be part of this wonderful Mother’s Day celebration. Our products are crafted with care, and we’re delighted to contribute to making this special day even more memorable for the lucky winners. We like to think that gin is the perfect way to raise a glass to mums!”
Fiona Young, director of One Spa, said: “A spa day at the Sheraton Grand is all about indulgence, relaxation, and feeling truly appreciated. We’re giving one mum the opportunity to step away from the everyday and enjoy some well-deserved me-time in our award-winning spa.”
Residents can also use Resident Rewards to plan a special day out with their mums or mother figures and save, including discounts on dining at Surgeons Quarter, Brewhemia, The Alchemist, The Brasserie at The Scholar and the latest Resident Rate - 15% off dining at 3 Blind Mice just down from the Royal Mile.
Residents can also get discounts on a number of the city’s best distillery / gin craft experiences for their mums, including a tour and tasting at competition partners Summerhall Distillery or other fantastic attractions like Johnnie Walker Princes Street, newly opened Edinburgh Gin and Port of Leith Distillery.
Want a different take on Mother’s Day? Why not explore the city’s spooky side with 10% off Enthral Experiences’ Witches Old Town Walking Tour or a city ghost or night tour by Mercat Tours. Or get out and active with Ricky’s Bicycle Tours or Stride Out Running Tours.
All these rewards and more are available through Resident Rewards Edinburgh, the perfect way to plan an unforgettable Mother’s Day in Edinburgh.
The competition is open now, with one spa day up for grabs and nine more of the ultimate Mother’s Day hampers. Entries will close at midnight on Monday March 31. To enter, visit edinburgh.org/residentreward/mothers-day-competition