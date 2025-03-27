Forever Edinburgh is giving Edinburgh mums (and their children) the tools to create the perfect Mother's Day through fantastic rewards and a competition with unforgettable Mother's Day presents.

Sign up to our daily newsletter – Regular news stories and round-ups from around Scotland direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Thanks to Resident Rewards Edinburgh, one lucky mum will win an Escape At One package for two people at the Sheraton Grand Hotel & Spa’s One Spa. This package includes access to the thermal suite, including the hydropool, crystal steam room, rock sauna and more.

Another nine mums will win indulgent treats from Summerhall Distillery, and a voucher for pastries from bakery chain Twelve Triangles, which will be perfect for breakfast in bed. The winner of the spa trip will also receive the same hamper.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This competition aims to showcase the very best of what Edinburgh has to offer and celebrate the city’s local businesses and community spirit, making Mother’s Day even more special for mums in the city.

Forever Edinburgh offers mums the chance to win fantastic Mother’s Day treats

Matt Gammell, founder of Summerhall Distillery, said: “We’re thrilled to be part of this wonderful Mother’s Day celebration. Our products are crafted with care, and we’re delighted to contribute to making this special day even more memorable for the lucky winners. We like to think that gin is the perfect way to raise a glass to mums!”

Fiona Young, director of One Spa, said: “A spa day at the Sheraton Grand is all about indulgence, relaxation, and feeling truly appreciated. We’re giving one mum the opportunity to step away from the everyday and enjoy some well-deserved me-time in our award-winning spa.”

Residents can also use Resident Rewards to plan a special day out with their mums or mother figures and save, including discounts on dining at Surgeons Quarter, Brewhemia, The Alchemist, The Brasserie at The Scholar and the latest Resident Rate - 15% off dining at 3 Blind Mice just down from the Royal Mile.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Residents can also get discounts on a number of the city’s best distillery / gin craft experiences for their mums, including a tour and tasting at competition partners Summerhall Distillery or other fantastic attractions like Johnnie Walker Princes Street, newly opened Edinburgh Gin and Port of Leith Distillery.

Forever Edinburgh offers mums the chance to win fantastic Mother’s Day treats

Want a different take on Mother’s Day? Why not explore the city’s spooky side with 10% off Enthral Experiences’ Witches Old Town Walking Tour or a city ghost or night tour by Mercat Tours. Or get out and active with Ricky’s Bicycle Tours or Stride Out Running Tours.

All these rewards and more are available through Resident Rewards Edinburgh, the perfect way to plan an unforgettable Mother’s Day in Edinburgh.