For the love of human souls and football goals, meet the Kirk's newest minster

A woman with a deep passion for human souls and football goals has been ordained into the ministry of the Church of Scotland.

Rev Dawn Westwood, a "true believer in faith and football", celebrated the beginning of a new chapter in her journey at Greyfriars Parish Church in Lanark, South Lanarkshire.

Family members, friends and colleagues proudly looked on as ministers placed their hands on her as she took her ordination vows as a Minister of Word and Sacrament.

Mrs Westwood, chaplain at Livingston Women's Football Club, will serve as an assistant minister for Clydesdale and provide pastoral and preaching support to local congregations.

"I feel so blessed and encouraged by the congregations and my family and friends who journeyed with me before, during and into the future of my ministry training," she said.

"My heart was so full to see some many people gathered at Greyfriars on Wednesday night who love God and love people, calling us all back to be Kingdom builders together.

"During a time that feels challenging for the Church as a denomination, it was a wonderful reminder that God is not finished with us yet.

"I am excited to see what God has in store for me in this next stage of my ministry journey, and where he might be calling me to minister."

Mrs Westwood lives in Carluke, South Lanarkshire and is married to Graham and they are the proud parents of Logan, Eilidh and Sophie, who are 16,13 and 9 respectively.

The minister was brought up in a Christian family in Bathgate, West Lothian and her parents are both elders at Whitburn South Parish Church.

She revealed that her uncle, who was a minister, baptised her in hospital because she was born prematurely and it wasn't certain that she was going to survive.

"After that, I had a blessing in the church and it's been a part of my life ever since," said Mrs Westwood, who has a brother, Ewen.

"I was always aware of God as I saw God's love in action through my parents and in my grandparents.

"They love God and love people and that is something that I have carried with me throughout my life.

"After I left school I worked in nursing and I developed strong leadership skills within my role as a manager and these are skills which I have taken into my ministry.

"Being able to talk about my faith and pray for others when they don't feel able to pray for themselves is such a gift and a blessing."

After she left nursing, Mrs Westwood worked as a ministerial assistant at Palmerston Place Church in Edinburgh which helped her develop a range of new skills to stand her in good stead for ministry training.

She undertook training placements at Boghall Parish Church in Bathgate, St Marys Parish Church in Motherwell, Greyfriars Parish Church in Lanark and spent her probation at Kirkton Church in Carluke.

"During this time, I was shaped by my supervisors but blessed and nurtured by the congregations that I was placed with," added Mrs Westwood, who holds a BA in Theology from Highland Theological College in Dingwall.

"They encouraged me to be myself, just as God has called me.

"Ministry requires good and trusted friends, lots of prayers and the knowledge that you are equipped and sustained by God.

"It comes in many forms and part of my ministry is also my time spent with the Livingston Women's Team as chaplain."

Mrs Westwood said it is a "privilege" to offer pastoral support – concern for mental, emotional and spiritual wellbeing - to everybody involved in the clubs, not just players.

She is always happy to discuss Christianity if asked but mostly she shares the fruits of the Holy Spirit by showing patience, kindness, goodness, comfort, guidance, and gentleness.

Mrs Westwood said: "Church is so much bigger than our walls as we love people where they are.