Foodie tours first for Edinburgh

Taking guests into the heart of Edinburgh to eat like locals, the new immersive twice-daily tour from Eating Europe runs at 11am and 3pm, Monday-Sunday, and visits Old Town and New Town, enjoying authentic Scottish cuisine along the way. Iconic bites and tipples include haggis bon bons with whisky marmalade, steak and ale pie, Scottish dessert-inspired donuts and more - some of which take an innovative twist on these old favourites.

Hand-picked local guides, each combining deep knowledge and passion for Edinburgh's cuisine and rich history, complete Eating Europe's specialised training program where they master the art of engaging storytelling, connecting personally with guests, and fostering a warm sense of community within each tour group.

Focused on putting local food and drink businesses into the national and global spotlight, the 3-hour Eating Edinburgh tour has five stops and costs £99 per person.

Eating Europe has expanded to several new cities in the last 12 months, with Edinburgh being the latest to benefit from tours that introduce travellers to authentic local eateries, creating valuable foot traffic and visibility for these small businesses. In London, where they've operated for 12 years partnering with 40 local establishments, Eating Europe has recently enhanced its tour offerings with new experiences.

Owner and Founder, Kenny Dunn, said: "Since launching in Rome in 2011, we've witnessed food tourism surge by 150% globally, with culinary experiences now influencing travel decisions for the majority of international travellers. Our continued investment in cities across Europe has gone from strength to strength, reflecting this remarkable trend."

Eating Europe operates in 10 countries and tours in 18 cities, including Rome, Florence, Naples, Milan, Palermo, Venice, Bologna, Paris, London, Edinburgh, Madrid, Barcelona, Porto, Lisbon, Amsterdam, Athens, Prague and Berlin.

Visit eatingeurope.com for more information and bookings.