FlixBus Fringe Festival fun to highlight free travel in Scotland

FlixBus, the fast-growing coach travel brand is hitting the streets of Edinburgh this summer during the Fringe Festival, spreading the word that travel on its network in Scotland is completely free for under 22s and over 60s.

FlixBus ambassadors will be on George Street and Assembly George Square Gardens in Edinburgh on 1-2 August and 8-9 August between 10am and 6pm, with Instax cameras, branded photo frames, and giveaway bucket hats to engage festival-goers and raise awareness.

The affordable, sustainable and reliable network offers hundreds of coach services to Edinburgh every day from across Scotland and cities such as London, Manchester, Leeds, Sheffield and Nottingham.

Visitors will be invited to strike a pose with the Flix team, take home a souvenir photo, and grab a discount code for their next trip across the UK.

FlixBus in Edinburgh

Anyone who uploads their picture to social media will be rewarded with a signature FlixBus bucket hat, just in time for Oasis concerts in Edinburgh on 8-9 August and 12 August.

It’s estimated that around 3 million people attend the Edinburgh Festival Fringe each year, with 2.6m tickets sold to shows in 2024.

FlixBus is promoting free coach travel on Scottish network for Young Scot Card holders under 22, over 60s with a bus pass, and people with disabilities using their National Entitlement Card.

“The Fringe is iconic, full of cutting edge comedy and entertainment, so we’re bringing our brand of FlixBus fun to the Fringe! It’s so important that under 22s, over 60s and anyone with an NEC gets a chance to travel to the event, and it’s free with FlixBus – simply hop on,” said Sarah Bartlett, PR Lead at FlixBus UK.

FlixBus services connect key destinations across Scotland, including Aberdeen, Aviemore, Dundee, Dunfermline, Edinburgh, Glasgow, Glasgow Airport, Inverness, Livingston, Perth, Pitlochry and Stirling.

A new multi-stop bus service to Scotland between Glasgow and Edinburgh, including Princes Street, Haymarket Station, Edinburgh Zoo, Corstorphine Drum Brae, Ratho Station, and Newhouse, is also available.

Young Scot CEO Kirsten Urquhart said: “We’re excited to see FlixBus out on the streets of Edinburgh this summer, helping to spread the word that young people under 22 can travel for free across Scotland with their Young Scot NEC card.

"Partnering with FlixBus allows us to champion affordable and accessible travel, ensuring young people can connect with communities, discover new experiences and enjoy everything the Edinburgh Festival has to offer. Whether they’re performing, catching a show, or simply soaking up the festival atmosphere, free travel makes it easier for young people to get involved without worrying about the cost.”

Festival-goers from further afield can take advantage of FlixBus’s wider UK network of 80+ destinations and 3,000 stops across Europe.