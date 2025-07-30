Ramsay Garden, Edinburgh.placeholder image
Ramsay Garden, Edinburgh.

Flat overlooking Edinburgh's Royal Mile up for sale

By Claire Little
Contributor
Published 30th Jul 2025, 09:17 BST
Updated 30th Jul 2025, 09:20 BST
Ramsay Garden is located just yards away from the iconic Edinburgh Castle esplanade.

The A-listed flat offers breathtaking views and unrivalled access to some of the city’s famed cultural and architectural heritage.

Set within Ramsay Garden, this four-bedroom home combines period grandeur with modern comfort.

Originally designed in the late 19th century by architect Patrick Geddes, Ramsay Garden is a fusion of Scottish Baronial and Arts and Crafts styles and remains one of the city’s most desirable addresses.

The property’s elevated position affords spectacular views of Edinburgh Castle and the surrounding cityscape, making it a truly unique offering.

More information about the property can be found by contacting [email protected].

Ramsay Garden, Edinburgh.

1. Contributed

Ramsay Garden, Edinburgh. Photo: Submitted

Photo Sales
Ramsay Garden, Edinburgh.

2. Contributed

Ramsay Garden, Edinburgh. Photo: Submitted

Photo Sales
Ramsay Garden, Edinburgh.

3. Contributed

Ramsay Garden, Edinburgh. Photo: Submitted

Photo Sales
Ramsay Garden, Edinburgh.

4. Contributed

Ramsay Garden, Edinburgh. Photo: Submitted

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 2
Next Page
Related topics:EdinburghEdinburgh Castle
Dare to be Honest
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice