Flat overlooking Edinburgh's Royal Mile up for sale

The A-listed flat offers breathtaking views and unrivalled access to some of the city’s famed cultural and architectural heritage.
Set within Ramsay Garden, this four-bedroom home combines period grandeur with modern comfort.
Originally designed in the late 19th century by architect Patrick Geddes, Ramsay Garden is a fusion of Scottish Baronial and Arts and Crafts styles and remains one of the city’s most desirable addresses.
The property’s elevated position affords spectacular views of Edinburgh Castle and the surrounding cityscape, making it a truly unique offering.
