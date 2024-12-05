FishPal pals with Elveguiden to create European fly-fishing market leader

Two major online fly fishing booking services are merging to create a new European market leader.

Two of Europe’s leading providers of online fishing bookings and data, FishPal (which has its roots on the river Tweed in Scotland) and Elveguiden are joining forces with immediate effect.

The merger brings together the two biggest fly-fishing booking services in Scotland, England & Ireland, Norway, Sweden, Finland and Iceland, and creates the European market leader in this segment.

Jointly, FishPal and Elveguiden’s websites receive 15 million visits, generate more than 80,000 rod bookings and have over 100,000 registered customers.

The merger will allow FishPal and Elveguiden to offer anglers a wider choice of locations and species, more insightful information to help plan fishing excursions and a wider range of exciting travel experiences.

The combined service will be able to support fishery owners with new and innovative online products, generating more bookings and efficiencies, whilst maintaining both companies’ high level of service and responsiveness. FishPal and Elveguiden will continue their support for the conservation charities they work with. In the longer term, their ambition is to expand into new regions, bringing their online offer to the flyfishing market globally.

FishPal has its roots on the river Tweed in Scotland and focuses on generating fly-fishing bookings via its fishpal.com website. Customers are able to search for fishing options, check catches and river conditions, find advice on tackle and tactics, and book and pay in one seamless transaction.

FishPal operates across the UK and Ireland and is the market leader in this segment. It became part of SpeedyBooker in 2021, an online accommodation and activity booking platform that powers brands such as University Rooms.com and BritainsFinest.co.uk.

Elveguiden was launched in 2016 and is based in Norway, from where it offers online fly-fishing bookings as market leader in Norway, Sweden, Finland and Iceland. It operates elveguiden.no, and also has a consumer mobile App with premium features.

The merged business will be headquartered in Bury St Edmunds in Suffolk and powered by the SpeedyBooker platform, its parent company. Elveguiden will continue to operate via its offices and staff in Norway.

Will Draper, Head of FishPal, says: "I am absolutely delighted that FishPal and Elveguiden are joining forces to create the leading website for fly fishing bookings in Europe. Our customers will now be able to fish in even more locations."

Patrick Gimmestad Emblem, founder of Elveguiden, says: "I look forward to merging with FishPal and the opportunity this gives us to introduce new products and add more international destinations for our anglers to enjoy.