First Bus to dish out free pies to celebrate night bus relaunch

First Bus wins night bus contract with five new late-night services launching to support Aberdeen’s nightlife economy

Aberdeen’s nightlife is about to get a whole lot tastier! Teaming up with Aberdeen staple, Murdoch Allan, owners of Thains Bakery, First Bus is offering the ideal midnight snack to late-night staff and partygoers to celebrate the launch of the city’s new night bus service.

Kicking off from 27th June, those out late in town won’t just be able to pick up a free tasty treat, they’ll also be able to hop on a night bus as the new routes come into service. Partnering with Aberdeen City Council, First Bus is set to introduce five new night bus routes, providing a reliable and safe transportation option for partygoers and night shift workers alike.

To celebrate the service, First Bus is running the giveaway for the first three weekends following the night bus launch, with late night revellers able to pop along to Bridge Street where staff will be handing out free pies from one of Murdoch Allan’s bakery shops, Thains Bakery. Offering something for everyone, the giveaway includes some of the bakery’s most popular flavours, including steak and peppercorn, macaroni and chicken. Staff will be out at the bus stop on Bridge Street from midnight till 3am, or until stock runs out, on the Friday and Saturday nights into the early hours of the next morning. Running on the 27th and 28th of June and 4th, 5th, 12th and 13th of July, those out late can pick up their freebie before hopping on the night bus home at nearby stops.

Designed with convenience, safety, and reliability in mind, the new night bus services will depart from Union Terrace, Bridge Street and Alford Place and run through key areas of Aberdeen including George Street, King Street and Holburn Street. The five routes will operate at regular intervals throughout the night from midnight to the final 3.47am route from Bridge Street, to ensure a regular and reliable service.

David Adam, Head of Operations for First Bus Aberdeen, said: “We are thrilled to announce the launch of this new night bus service which we hope will allow everyone in Aberdeen to enjoy the city’s nightlife to the fullest, without worrying about how they’ll get home. And who wouldn’t love a free pie from Thains to end the night?

“So, whether you’re out dancing the night away or clocking out from a late shift, head to Bridge Street for a free pie and hop on a First Bus for a safe ride home. Aberdeen nights just got a whole lot better!”

With Aberdeen’s nightlife sometimes criticised for its lack of late-night transport options, First Bus hopes to plug the gap to support the city’s bustling evening and early-morning activities. The new service aims to ensure that everyone can enjoy their night out or commute to work without the worry of how to get home safely.

Open around the clock, Thains Bakery, on George Street, is owned by family-run bakery Murdoch Allan who are best known in the city for the Pittodrie Pie and of course, their Aberdeen Buttery.

Colin Waddell, Sales Area Manager, at Murdoch Allan, added: “With Thains open 24-hours a day, we know just how much people love a pie no matter the time of day and we’re pleased to be partnering with First Bus to offer a little treat to Aberdeen’s night owls. It’s great to see initiatives like this that encourage people to enjoy our city at nighttime without the worry of how they will get home so we’re excited to be playing a part in supporting First bus launch this new service.”