First Bus teams up with Glasgow and Aberdeen businesses to spread kindness citywide throughout November

Throughout November, First Bus is partnering with a variety of local businesses in Glasgow and Aberdeen to spread kindness by offering free items.

To celebrate the spirit of community and kindness, First Bus has launched its 'Acts of Kindness' campaign, across Glasgow and Aberdeen throughout the month of November.

Aligning perfectly with World Kindness Day on November 13, First Bus is extending this heartfelt gesture for an entire month to both Glasgow and Aberdeen to give back to their loyal community.

Beginning from November 4, First Bus will be partnering with local businesses to spread joy and appreciation throughout these vibrant cities. Each day, 50 exclusive items will be available for redemption using the special code 'First Bus Freebie'. This initiative not only supports local businesses but raises a sense of unity among residents.

Sexy Coffee Glasgow

Throughout the campaign, First Bus will collaborate with a variety of local businesses to bring a diverse range of treats and surprises to residents. In Glasgow, locals can enjoy a caffeine fix from Sexy Coffee, hold onto summer with Minted Ice Cream, and indulge in a taste of Lisbon at Pastéis Lisboa for the cities sweet toothed. In Aberdeen, partnerships include Mount Café for delicious lattes, Dough & Co for the city’s best cinnamon-sugar doughnut, and Books & Beans for a heartwarming scone with jam and cream.

Each business will be running this activation across a certain week, offering 50 free items a day from Wednesday through to Sunday.

· Week commencing 4th November - Glasgow’s Sexy Coffee will be offering a choice of cappuccino or latte, while Aberdeen’s Mount Café will treat participants to one of their signature lattes.

· Week commencing 11th November – Minted Ice Cream in Glasgow will be giving away single-scoop tubs while Aberdeen's Dough & Co will offer a free cinnamon sugar treat, perfect for the autumn vibes.

First Bus Glasgow

· Week commencing 18th November – First Bus is partnering with Glasgow Warriors to give away 50 match tickets and with Aberdeen Football Club also giving away 50 tickets to an upcoming game.

· Week commencing 25th November - In Glasgow, Pastéis Lisboa will be offering a pastel de nata, a loved Lisbon delicacy. In Aberdeen, Books & Beans will treat visitors to a scone with cream and jam—a perfect for those seeking a sweet treat.

Graeme Macfarlan, Commercial Director at First Bus Scotland, said: "We are thrilled to bring 'Acts of Kindness' to Glasgow and Aberdeen throughout the entire month of November. We understand how small acts of kindness can make a significant impact within the community, but also just make someone’s day that bit better. That’s why we’ve partnered with local businesses to help spread some joy with a little gift from us while supporting the wonderful enterprises that make our cities unique."

