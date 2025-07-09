Finalists announced for Scotland Food & Drink Excellence Awards

Food and drink businesses from across Scotland are celebrating after being named as finalists for the Scotland Food & Drink Excellence Awards 2025, with 85 finalists representing 60 businesses.

Running for 24 years, the annual awards recognise the highest quality of produce, as well as leading suppliers, individuals, and companies. This year, winners will be announced at the industry favourite award night hosted by revered journalist and Broadcaster Kirsty Wark on 4th September at the DoubleTree by Hilton, Glasgow.

Every product entered has been tasted and judged by a panel of experts from retail, foodservice, and hospitality. Among the categories judged by the specialist tasting panel are Bakery Product of the Year, Fish and Seafood Product of the Year, Distilling Product of the Year (Dark & Light), and Dairy Product of the Year (large and small). As well as the tasted product categories, there is a host of business awards, and the announcement of the up-and-coming chef who has won a MICHELIN Star restaurant placement as part of the new HIT Scotland Legacy Scholarship Award, partnered by Scotland Food & Drink.

Showcasing innovation, enterprise and above all else, excellence, in the Scottish food and drink scene, businesses shortlisted include major producers like Graham’s The Family Dairy, Albert Bartlett, Taylors Snacks, and Bakkafrost Scotland, as well as smaller artisanal producers like Wee Knob of Butter, Ochil Fudge, and East Coast Cured.

Hayley Wilkes, WEECook

Iain Baxter, Chief Executive at Scotland Food & Drink, said:“Year after year, The Excellence Awards attract an incredibly diverse range of entries of seriously impressive quality.

“Sampling the incredible range of entries might sound like a dream job but narrowing it down to the very best has been no easy task for our expert panel. This year, the judges were struck by the outstanding quality, creativity, and innovation on display.

“Despite the challenges the sector has faced in recent years, it’s inspiring to see Scotland’s food and drink businesses continuing to push boundaries in not just what they produce, but in how they operate.

“Almost a quarter of a century from the first Awards, this year promises to be a standout occasion for one of the country’s most lucrative and successful industries. Congratulations to everyone who’s made the shortlist, and best of luck on the night.”

Iain Baxter, CEO, Scotland Food & Drink

Asda continues its support for The Excellence Awards as headline sponsor.

Ashley Connolly, Local Buying Manager Scotland at Asda, added: “It’s a privilege for Asda to once again support The Excellence Awards and to celebrate the incredible passion and dedication of Scotland’s food and drink producers.

“Judging the tasted categories certainly wasn’t easy, but I know I speak for the whole panel when I say the finalists truly represent the very best our industry has to offer.”