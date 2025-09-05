Final chance to apply for £100k fund to improve paths

With the deadline fast approaching, there are just days left to apply for a share of the £100,000 SPT Community Path Fund, offering grants of up to £10,000 to improve walking and wheeling routes across the region.

Since launching, the Walking Scotland team have already been out to visit four exciting projects that are well on their way, with many more visits planned.

To date, applications totalling around £60,000 have been submitted but with 40% of the fund still available, now is the time to act.

Kevin Lafferty, Chief Executive of Walking Scotland, said: “Time is short, but it’s not too late. If you have an idea for a project, our team is here to help.

“This fund is a fantastic opportunity for communities to bring their ideas to life. Whether it’s improving a local shortcut, making paths more accessible, or creating safer and more welcoming spaces, the impact can be huge

“We still have funding available, and our team is here to support applicants in shaping their ideas into strong applications before the deadline.”

The fund can support improvements such as new or resurfaced paths, lighting, accessible seating, signage, planting, and barrier removal to improve access for wheelchair users, cargo bikes and adapted equipment. It can also cover design work for future projects.

Applications are open to charities, community groups, not-for-profits, Community Councils, educational establishments and National Park Authorities within the SPT area, which covers Argyll and Bute, East and South Ayrshire, East and West Dunbartonshire, East Renfrewshire, Glasgow City, Inverclyde, North Ayrshire, North and South Lanarkshire and Renfrewshire.

Stephen Dornan, Chair of SPT, said: “The SPT Community Path Fund is a practical way for communities to improve their local infrastructure, creating safer, more accessible routes for walking

and wheeling. Through investment in lighting, signage, seating and upgraded paths, we hope to encourage more people to take up active travel.

“This initiative reflects SPT’s commitment to enhancing social inclusion, reducing transport emissions and promoting better health and wellbeing across the region.”

To apply, groups should first submit a short expression of interest via Walking Scotland’s Grants for All platform. If the proposal meets the fund’s aims and best practice design principles, applicants will be invited to complete a full application.

Full details, including guidance for applicants, can be found at: www.walkingscotland.org.uk/our-work/path-funding/

Applications close on 8 September 2025, with all projects to be completed by 23 February 2026.

Walking Scotland is focused on creating opportunities for people across Scotland, no matter their background or ability to enjoy the benefits of walking and wheeling.

The organisation works with local authorities and communities to deliver active travel projects that make everyday walking more accessible and inclusive.

For further guidance, visit the Walking Scotland website or contact the team via [email protected] or 01786 641 851.