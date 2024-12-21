Fife Advanced motorists take part in annual Christmas Toy Run

The Kingdom of Fife Group Advanced Motorists (car and motorcycle sections) had their annual Christmas Toy Run on Saturday, December 21.

Each year money is donated by members to allow presents to be bought for the Children's and Maternity unit at the Victoria Hospital Kirkcaldy. This year a fantastic amount of £1650 was raised.

The money donated by group members allows us to buy toys and art and craft materials for the those Children that will unfortunately be in hospital over the Christmas period. Nobody wants their child in Hospital particularly at Christmas and for those that are, we can hope to bring a little amount of joy to them.

Members of the group met at North Queensferry and then drove to the Hospital. The bike section were dressed up as Father Christmas and headed the convoy to the Hospital.

Arrival

Did you spot us as we headed along the coastline to the Hospital?