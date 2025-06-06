Fettes College has been accredited by the Talented Athlete Scholarship Scheme (TASS), which supports aspiring elite sportspeople to balance their education and sporting achievements.

The TASS accreditation highlights the school’s commitment to supporting student athletes in balancing their academic and sporting ambitions.

Backed by Sport England, the TASS Dual Career Accreditation Scheme enables young athletes on performance pathways to access high-quality education while pursuing excellence in their chosen sports.

Fettes College now joins a national network of accredited institutions, primarily comprising universities, who deliver core services to more than 600 student-athletes annually and is one of the few schools in the country to receive this recognition.

Fettes College improves support for aspiring athletes

As part of the accreditation, Fettes will offer tailored support including nutrition guidance, lifestyle mentoring, sport psychology and strength & conditioning.

David Allan, Head of Athletic Development at Fettes College, said: “At Fettes we don’t believe a child should have to choose between academic and sporting success. With the right level of support, we believe our student-athletes can thrive in high-level academia and sport during their time at school.

“TASS Dual Careers accreditation will allow us to identify our top sporting performers and offer them the correct level of support to help them to achieve their goals and create a pathway to a successful future.”

The recognition enhances the school’s ability to attract talented young athletes and deepen connections with local sporting organisations.

Fettes College continues to grow its reputation as a leading school for both academic and sporting excellence. The TASS Dual Career Accreditation affirms the school’s position at the forefront of dual career education in the UK.