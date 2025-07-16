Family-run estate agent grows team following support from Business Gateway East Renfrewshire

A family-run independent estate agent in East Renfrewshire has experienced rapid growth and expanded its team and operations after receiving support from Business Gateway.

Originally set up as Fraser Kelly Estate Agent in January 2022, the business rebranded to Kelly Residential in 2024 after founder Fraser Kelly created a family-led structure with equal partners Finlay Kelly and Jen Kelly, his brother and wife.

The business, which now has seven team members, including four estate agents, focuses on property development and operates as an independent estate agency. Kelly Residential’s business model means the team only works with a handful of sellers at any one time, ensuring that they receive a personalised service and the best advice possible when selling their home.

The team’s strong foundation in social media marketing, deep-rooted local expertise and a reputation for delivering exceptional, personalised service set the stage for its growth.

Having grown up in East Renfrewshire, Fraser and his team pride themselves on providing local expertise, with in-depth knowledge of local school catchments, shops, business parks and public transport links.

The team opened a new office and shopfront in the area in July 2025.

Fraser approached Business Gateway East Renfrewshire in 2024, in need of help with organising the back-office functions of the business which would allow him to put more focus on his role. Fraser received 1:1 business support and advice from Business Gateway adviser, Scott Arnot.

As well as support with the business’ rebrand, Fraser, Jen and Finlay received tailored guidance on scaling their operations, recruiting the right team members and navigating the transition into their own office premises.

Business Gateway’s support also included access to the East Renfrewshire Accelerator (ERA) programme, which provided expert-led training and mentoring tailored to ambitious local businesses. The ERA programme is funded by East Renfrewshire Council’s local discretion fund.

Fraser Kelly, Director at Kelly Residential said:” As a family, we’d already built a business we were proud of - but we knew we needed the right kind of support to take it to the next level. Scott helped us focus on what we do best - looking after our clients - while also giving us the tools and confidence to grow. From understanding the funding landscape and additional resources available to us, to structuring our team and building our admin support, his guidance has been instrumental.

"We would not have had the success we have this past year had we not been part of the ERA Programme, as well as having access to fantastic resources, working and growing alongside other like-minded and approachable businesses has been invaluable to us.”

Scott Arnot, Business Gateway East Renfrewshire adviser said: “It’s been great working with Fraser to take some of the pressure off him as a sole trader and as he brought new team members on board. I was glad to have been able to help the team to focus on what they do best – working with their clients. The business is doing a fantastic job challenging the traditional view of estate agents and giving a bespoke service to clients.”