Falkirk singer Jasmin Jet crowned winner of nationwide grassroots music competition 'Greene King Untapped' after show-stopping live final

The live judging panel included musicians Sam Ryder who has fronted the campaign as Greene King Pubs’ ‘Head of Gigs’, alongside McFly’s Danny Jones and other industry experts, including from the Music Venue Trust.

Nine grassroots musical finalists from across the UK competed for a life-changing prize including a performance slot at Pub in the Park 2026, a cash prize of £10,000, a recording session at Metropolis Studios, and a mentoring session with BRIT Award nominee Sam Ryder.

Commenting on her win, Jasmin Jet said: “I honestly can’t believe I’ve won - it feels surreal, especially to receive this kind of recognition from music legends like Sam Ryder and Danny Jones. I came into this not expecting to get this far, but it’s been such an incredible journey. Greene King Untapped has given grassroots artists like me a platform to be seen and heard, and I’m so grateful for that. Winning has been the cherry on top.”

This summer Greene King Untapped championed grassroots talent, making live music more accessible to everyone through free pub gigs across the country throughout the summer. This was in response to research revealing that two in five Brits were priced out of gig tickets last year due to high costs.

The competition from Greene King is part of its Live at Your Local campaign, which saw 870 pubs hosting music-themed events across the UK this summer. Designed to celebrate the power of music in bringing people together, it offered something for everyone, from high-energy karaoke nights and engaging music quizzes to electrifying performances by live bands and expertly curated playlists to get people into the summer spirit.

To further support grassroots music Greene King teamed up with Jack Daniel’s and Coca-Cola to support the Music Venue Trust, a charity which protects, secures and improves UK Grassroots music venues. For every Jack Daniel’s and Coca-Cola purchased, 10p was donated to the Trust, funding community projects and initiatives that nurture emerging talent across the country.

1 . Contributed Falkirk’s Jasmin Jet was crowned the winner at Greene King Untapped’s Live Final in London on Saturday, 13th September, with guest judges McFly’s Danny Jones and BRIT nominee Sam Ryder. Photo: Submitted Photo Sales

