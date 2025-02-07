Faith communities from Scotland to join Peace Symposium 2025 - the critical need for peace

In the face of escalating regional conflicts and global uncertainty, the Ahmadiyya Muslim Community in Scotland is set to host over 200 guests from diverse backgrounds, including religious, political, civic, academic, charitable, and diplomatic circles. The theme for this year’s symposium is The Critical Need For Peace.

Sign up to our daily newsletter – Regular news stories and round-ups from around Scotland direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

he event, scheduled to take place in Edinburgh at the Edinburgh Academy, will feature the keynote address of Mr Fareed Ahmad, National External Affairs Secretary, Ahmadiyya Muslim Community UK, addressing the pressing threat of mounting conflicts across the globe.

Reflecting on the urgency of the situation, His Holiness Hazrat Mirza Masroor Ahmad, Head of Worldwide Ahmadiyya Muslim Community have repeatedly emphasised practical methods for reconciliation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

During 2023 at the National Peace Symposium in London His Holiness said: “The objective of the intervening parties must remain at all times to establish peace instead of seeking revenge or humiliating the aggressor, nor should their underlying intention ever be to line one’s pockets or to exploit the conflict to advance vested interests.”

Baitur Rahman Mosque