Experts urge broader testing approach to tackle substance misuse in Scotland

As Scotland’s police increase roadside tests to catch drink and drug drivers this festive season, experts are calling for a broader approach to address substance misuse beyond immediate detection.

While roadside testing is vital for identifying impairment and reducing risks, it only tackles the immediate issue. Experts suggest that a combination of on-the-spot measures and long-term strategies, such as comprehensive testing combined with existing support programmes, is essential to address the underlying causes of substance misuse, improve safety and support recovery.

Cansford Laboratories, a leading provider of drug and alcohol testing services, highlights the value of hair strand analysis as a complementary tool. Unlike roadside tests, hair analysis offers a detailed view of substance use over several months, providing critical insights for individuals, families, and professionals working to address the wider consequences of misuse.

“Roadside checks are critical for removing immediate risks from our roads as well as acting as a deterrent. However, long-term solutions can help identify underlying problems to help support those who misuse,” says James Nutt, laboratory operations manager from Cansford Laboratories which works with individuals, law firms and social services throughout Scotland.

Drug and alcohol testing facilities at Cansford Laboratories

“The festive season also brings unique challenges. Seasonal habits, such as heightened alcohol consumption or exposure to environments where drug use occurs, raise questions about potential contamination. We’ve experienced a rise in enquiries about whether indirect exposure, such as kissing someone who uses drugs, could lead to positive test results. It’s unlikely, but such questions underline the importance of accurate, reliable testing.”