Experts needed to advise Church of Scotland congregations on buildings

Property professionals with a passion for ecclesiastical buildings and travel are encouraged to apply for three exciting new posts.

The General Trustees of the Church of Scotland are recruiting Buildings Officers for Lothian and Borders Presbytery, the Presbytery of the South West and Clèir Eilean ì, the Presbytery of the Highlands and Hebrides.

The role involves assessing, recording and monitoring the condition of ecclesiastical buildings within the bounds of each presbytery and helping congregations plan and prioritise fabric repairs and improvements.

Rev Scott Rennie, vice-convener of the General Trustees of the Church of Scotland.

The Buildings Officer will also provide congregations with advice on property matters including improvements and new developments.

Applicants will hold a recognised professional qualification and have at least three years-experience in a large organisation.

There is currently a team of six Building Officers employed by the General Trustees and this number is being expanded to cover all presbyteries throughout Scotland.

The General Assembly of 2019 called for the number of presbyteries in Scotland to be reduced and there are now 11.

The aim is to better support local congregations to carry out our mission of inspiring people with the Good News of Jesus Christ and ensure the Church is lean and fit for growth.

Rev Scott Rennie, vice-convener of the General Trustees, said Buildings Officer post-holders play a very important role.

"Most presbyteries now have one, and in acknowledgement of the difference they are making to the care and maintenance of our Church's buildings, the General Trustees this year moved to 100% funding of their posts, from the previous agreement of 50%," he explained.

The first Buildings Officer was Rev Ian Murray who currently serves the Presbytery of the Northeast and Northern Isles.

"The cost of employing a conservation accredited architect or a surveyor is seriously expensive, so sometimes congregations are tempted to do it themselves and hope that they've got it right," he said.

In the past, sometimes they maybe did get it right and other times they didn't.

"In the future we have to make sure repairs are done properly for the sake of the buildings."

Building Officers have saved the Church many thousands of pounds in remedial works and help congregations connect with local firms to ensure work is carried out at a reasonable cost.

An unexpected part of the job is an increasingly pastoral side to their role, especially where congregations are having to prepare for the release and sale of a much-loved building and going through a grieving process as well as a legal process.

Clèir Eilean Ì was formed on 1 January 2024, out of the coming together of nine previous Presbyteries, from the Mull of Kintyre to John O'Groats, and from the Western Isles to West Moray.

The Presbytery of Lothian and Borders came into being on 1 January 2023 from a union of the former Presbyteries of Duns, Jedburgh, Melrose and Peebles and Lothian.

The geographical area of the Presbytery covers the whole south east of Scotland, going from North Berwick to Teviothead and from Upper Tweeddale (Broughton) to Dunbar with everything in between.

The Presbytery of the South West was formed on the September 30, 2022 from a Union of the former Presbyteries of Ardrossan, Irvine and Kilmarnock, Ayr, Wigtown and Stranraer, Dumfries and Kirkcudbright, and Annandale and Eskdale.

The Church of Scotland has undergone significant restructuring in recent years to address the challenge of changing worship patterns, falling minister numbers, a decline in membership and a reduction in income both nationally and locally.

It owns thousands of properties, far more than required to achieve our primary mission of sharing the Good News of Jesus Christ and serving our local communities.

Having fewer congregational buildings will reduce pressure on congregational finances, freeing up funds and general income for other Church missional activities and a more sustainable situation.