Experienced new appointment to Cefetra grain buying team

Agricultural market leader Cefetra has appointed an experienced new regional manager to its grain buying team for Scotland and northern England.

Brian Dugdale has joined as regional origination manager, supporting the grain buying operation covering Yorkshire up to the Central Belt of Scotland.

With a national team of grain buyers, Cefetra Grain has regional offices across England and Scotland and is part of Cefetra Ltd, which supplies customers in the animal nutrition, food and drink industries.

Brian will draw upon extensive experience in the agricultural sector, including working as a regional sales manager for Mole Valley and as a business development manager for Farmway.

Brian Dugdale, new regional origination manager at Cefetra

Working with national origination manager Samantha Holdstock, Brian will be responsible for developing the growth of the buying team for northern England and Scotland and the expansion of the business into more grain growing areas.

Brian said: “Cefetra is a company with a great history and a really strong trading platform. There are good people in the business, including some I have worked with before, and the company is ambitious so it felt like an exciting time to join.

“The ambition is to expand the regional team and grow the amount of grain we are trading so I will draw upon my experience in sales management and team development.

“I love the people side of my work, bringing together a team and developing talent, as I believe that if you make people’s jobs easier by supporting them they can go on to achieve their full potential.”

Samantha Holdstock said: “We are pleased to welcome Brian to our team. Brian brings valuable experience in sales and management that aligns perfectly with our ambitious plans.

“His people-focused approach and commitment to supporting and developing talent will be instrumental as we increase our grain trading operations and continue building on Cefetra's strong brand heritage in the market."