Excitement builds as The Farmers Son prepares for The Royal Highland Show

Next Wednesday, The Farmers Son team are packing up the van and setting off to Edinburgh for another year at The Royal Highland Show!

The Royal Highland Show is Scotland's largest annual agricultural show, held at the Royal Highland Centre in Ingliston, and attracts a large number of exhibitors and visitors. The show is an annual event, showcasing the best of food, farming and rural life at Ingliston in Edinburgh from Thursday 19 - Sunday 22 June, 2025. The show has something for everyone, from competitions to shopping, live music and tasty food and drinks - It’s the one place you can meet, touch, smell, taste and take home the best in the country.

This year, The Farmers Son will have a stand (number SL B48) in Scotlands Larder. located in the Lowland Hall (accessed via East Gate). It's a must-see destination for all Foodies and a great place to meet local producers, taste the best of Scottish produce and discover artisan offerings from across the UK! The Farmers Son team will be cooking up their produce throughout the course of the show for passers-by to enjoy and they'll also have some exciting promotions and competitions happening! If you aren't heading to the show, then make sure to sign up to The Farmers Son's newsletter as not to miss out.

However, the tasty samples go way beyond the stand..

The Farmers Son Black Pudding fry up

Their products will also be featured throughout the weekend at the Food For Thought theatre where chefs such as Paul Terris will be cooking up delicious canapés and much more. They will also be paired with produce from companies such as Innis and Gunn and Lactalis and we are so excited to see what the team create! You can find the Food For Thought theatre in the centre of Scotland's Larder food hall and it's free to attend.