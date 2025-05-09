Estantia and Lauriston Nursery achieving excellence in childcare

Estantia Ltd, a property development and investment company, leases its Dunfermline facility to Lauriston Nursery. Catering to children aged six weeks to five years old, Lauriston Nursery is owned by Estantia's directors and is set to grow, with staff numbers increasing from 68 to 85 by 2025.

Lauriston Nursery opened in 2009 with the aim of providing exceptional childcare in a friendly, fun, secure, and stimulating environment. Its custom-built building offers disabled access, a car park for convenient drop-offs, and outdoor play areas, including a private garden and secure forested space for exploration.

Sustainability is a priority. With support from Business Gateway Fife and contractor Walls Electrical & Renewables Ltd, Estantia used the Business Efficiency Grant, funded by the UK Government through the UK Shared Prosperity Fund, to install solar panels with battery storage at Lauriston Nursery. This system reduces utility costs by storing weekend energy for weekday use and leveraging cheaper overnight tariffs.

Samir Rhazali, Business Adviser at Business Gateway Fife, commented, "It’s been rewarding to support Estantia in their efforts to innovate and improve sustainability."

Lauriston Nursery children looking at the solar panels

Ewan Cameron of Estantia highlighted the impact, “Since installing solar panels, we’ve self-generated up to 34.8 per cent of our electricity. We’re eager to see the benefits this summer, having already saved the equivalent of 52 trees and reduced CO2 emissions by 945kg.”

With a refreshed website and active social media, Lauriston Nursery continues to prioritise quality care, community support, and environmental responsibility, setting a benchmark for early years education.