ESS supports Mackie Academy student wellbeing initiative for third year

ESS, part of Compass Group UK & Ireland, has supported Mackie Academy’s ‘Snacky Mackie’ initiative for a third consecutive year, with members of the company’s management and culinary teams helping the school’s students to design and market a tasty snack.

As part of their health and wellbeing (HWB) classes, the S1 students complete a module on the importance of nutrition. They are then tasked with working in teams to develop a snack recipe, as well as branding and marketing for their product.

Participants then present their concepts and their reasons for selecting particular ingredients to their peers and a team of ESS senior managers and culinary leads for judging.

The winning recipe from the latest cohort was the ‘Beet Bomb’ beetroot brownie, with previous winners including ‘No Bake Peanut Oaties’, ‘Banana Bites’ and a ‘Dark Chocolate and Berry Bake’. These are subsequently prepared by chefs from the ESS Energy business and served to customers within the company’s on and offshore contracts, including at Aberdeen International Airport.

Snacky Mackies winners with team members from ESS

Students Benjamin and Nathan commented: “I liked designing, it was fun. Making something was a bit different. We were nervous to present, but it was nice to work as a team. This was the first project we have done. We want to keep creating stuff as we find it fun.”

Students Rosie, Brooke, Suzy, and Georgia added: “It was interesting learning about different micronutrients. We liked how we could just decide on our own. We like the bright colours of our logo and doing the research. We are proud of our final product. It was so cool to win!”

Niamh McGlynn, PE teacher, commented: “Health class really suits being delivered through project based learning and we’ve realised so many interdisciplinary links and skills through the project. The pupils have been so motivated to do well. Even though only one group could win, they’ve stayed engaged as they’ve remained part of the process and developed teamwork, communication, and leadership!”

