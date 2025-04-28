Ensuring safety in a changing world of work

On International Workers' Memorial Day, we remember those tragically lost at work and recommit to fighting for the safety of the living.

This year, that fight takes place against the backdrop of a rapidly transforming world of work. From the rise of the gig economy and platform-based jobs to the massive shift towards remote working, the ways we work, and the risks we face, are evolving. Ensuring every worker returns home safe requires us to adapt our approach to health and safety accordingly.

The ultimate cost of failing to protect workers remains devastatingly high. In 2023/24, 138 workers lost their lives in work-related incidents, with 18 of those tragedies occurring here in Scotland, according to the HSE. While every workplace has potential hazards, the changing nature of work introduces new complexities and risks, particularly for those in insecure roles.

Consider the delivery driver navigating busy streets against the clock for an app, often without guaranteed hours, sick pay, or adequate safety support. Or the care worker operating alone in someone's home, potentially lacking standardised training or backup.

This precariousness – marked by unstable hours, weak contracts, and isolation – can breed danger. Workers may feel pressured to take risks, work when unwell, or hesitate to report concerns for fear of losing income. This disproportionately impacts groups often concentrated in such roles, including migrants, women, and young people.

Furthermore, the increase in home working presents its own safety considerations. How many employers have conducted proper workstation assessments for remote staff? Are we adequately addressing the potential mental health impacts of increased isolation and the blurring of lines between work and home life? Safety isn't just about the traditional workplace anymore; it extends wherever work happens.

As the GMB union, which champions workers across the economy including the gig sector, consistently highlights, there's a clear link between precarious work, low union density, and poorer safety outcomes. Their own research reveals the stark reality, with many insecure workers reporting stress and feeling forced to work while unwell.

Upcoming legislation like the Employment Rights Bill provides crucial tools by tackling exploitative practices like unnecessary zero-hours contracts, guaranteeing vital day-one rights such as sick pay and protection from unfair dismissal for all workers, and strengthening enforcement through bodies like the new Fair Work Agency. These measures aim to address many of the underlying drivers of insecurity that compromise safety.

However, addressing these complex challenges requires a concerted effort from everyone. Creating genuinely safe work environments – whether on a construction site, in an office, on the road, or at a kitchen table – demands a wider commitment.

Employers must proactively assess and mitigate risks in all settings, fostering cultures where physical and mental wellbeing are prioritised, and ensuring managers are equipped to support their teams.

Safety at work should never depend on your contract type or job title. On this Workers' Memorial Day, let's be clear: If work isn’t safe, it isn’t fair. If you’re working, you deserve to be protected—no matter the job title on your payslip. It's time to build an economy where fair work and safe work are truly two sides of the same coin, guaranteeing dignity, security, and safety for everyone.