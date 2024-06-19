Energy efficient affordable housing development underway

Progress on 38 homes with comprehensive air source heat pump installation

Work has started on a £7.7m project to deliver a range of affordable homes forming a key portion of a popular East Lothian development.

The 38 homes will be built by Cala Homes (East) as part of its Saltcoats Grange development in Gullane and on completion it will become one of the first affordable housing developments in the region to feature full provision of air source heat pumps (ASHP).

Designed to blend in with the wider development, the high specification homes will also feature energy-efficient building materials.

Once complete, Cala will hand the properties to registered social landlord, Places for People Scotland, which is designating 26 homes as available for social rent and a further 12 for mid-market rent.

A wide mix of homes is being provided at the site, including one to three bedroom apartments, cottage flats, semi-detached and terraced homes.

Derek Lawson, Strategic Land Director with Cala Homes (East), said: “This is our largest affordable housing project in Gullane over a nearly 10-year programme of building.

“Being able to start work on these homes takes increased significance given the current housing emergency and the shortfall of quality homes for social and mid-market rent.

“The air source heat pumps will bring meaningful benefit to the people that live here, complementing the wider energy-saving features of the homes and at a much lower carbon cost compared to a gas boiler.

“We look forward to working with Places for People Scotland and ensuring the 38 families that will move in can benefit from excellent, efficient homes.”

ASHP are a low carbon heating system for water and heating that uses the same technology in fridges and freezers, in reverse. Heat from outside air is gathered and absorbed into a loop with refrigerant fluid, compressing the air to create heat.

By using an ASHP instead of a gas boiler to provide heat for the homes, operational carbon emissions are reduced by around 80%. If the occupants choose to use a green tariff the operation of the system will be zero carbon.

Cala anticipates completing work to allow for full occupation by late 2025, at which point it will have delivered 85 affordable homes to Gullane in recent years, steering projects through planning and construction to the handover to families.

David Brotherston, Senior Development Manager at Places for People, said: “We are delighted to be working with Cala to provide 38 new homes in Gullane particularly at a time when there is a huge need for high quality, warm and affordable homes to meet the requirements of those with the greatest need.”

Saltcoats Grange is a continuation of Cala’s successful delivery of homes in Gullane, a period of investment that included the sensitive refurbishment of the landmark Henderson House, the former Scottish Fire and Rescue College.